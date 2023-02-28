Sanctuary Wealth Expands Advisor Toolbox by Partnering With Pontera

Partnership enables Sanctuary's network of advisors to manage 401(k), 403(b), and other held away retirement assets

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, has formed a partnership with financial technology company Pontera that enables Sanctuary Wealth advisors to provide more comprehensive oversight on clients' retirement assets. Pontera enables Sanctuary Wealth advisors to manage, trade, and bill on held away accounts, including 401(k)s and 403(b)s, with a focus on delivering better client retirement outcomes. This new strategic relationship reflects Sanctuary's commitment to aligning best-in-class technology-enabled solutions with its partner firms so they can deliver an exceptional service experience to their clients. The formation of this fintech partnership closely follows Sanctuary's announcement of its largest recruit to date, Chappell Wealth Management, from Merrill Lynch, with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"At Sanctuary Wealth, we are consistently focused on offering our advisors access to the most comprehensive client service and experience toolbox possible," said Robert Walter, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "Our partnership with Pontera empowers our advisors to provide 360° retirement planning services to their clients by giving them a more complete financial picture and the ability to manage the client's entire portfolio. This is yet another enhancement to the robust, multi-custodian, hybrid platform we designed to serve the top former wirehouse advisors who have chosen to partner with Sanctuary."

Vince Fertitta, President of Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth, added, "Bob continues to do an impressive job as the architect of our comprehensive platform. Pontera's retirement plans offering is another arrow in the quiver of our partner firms, who depend on us to provide a toolset that is timelier and more innovative than they could get at a big bank or wirehouse. We will continue to introduce new resources that add value and fundamentally align Sanctuary's business with our partner firms, as we look to earn their business every day."

Pontera integrates with Orion, Sanctuary Wealth's portfolio management software, enabling its advisors to have visibility into their clients' held away assets for seamless management, reporting and billing. Brian McLaughlin , President of Orion Advisor Technology, said, "Through Orion's data feed integration with Pontera, we're clearing a path for advisors to efficiently manage and trade held-away accounts. Fueling this partnership between Pontera and Sanctuary Wealth will give advisors a deeper view of their clients' assets leading to stronger retirement savings guidance."

Pontera enables Sanctuary Wealth's advisors to improve their clients' confidence and satisfaction with more complete retirement account management. "Over 60% of investors are looking for expert guidance on their held-away retirement accounts, and we are thrilled to partner with Sanctuary Wealth to empower their advisors to fill that void," said David Goldman , Chief Business Officer at Pontera. "By enabling Sanctuary Wealth's advisors to provide more personalized advice, we're fulfilling our mission to help more Americans reach their retirement goals."

As volatility has persisted in the markets, Pontera's platform has become increasingly valuable as it provides advisors with an intuitive interface to compare fees and historical returns, set target allocations, and create alerts for portfolio rebalancing. Pontera also helps advisors alleviate compliance challenges and improve cybersecurity by safeguarding client data. The platform eliminates the need for storing client account credentials, accessing client accounts on custodian websites, or requesting sensitive account documents via email.

For those seeking more information about Pontera, please visit: pontera.com/platform .

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Insurance Solutions LLC, Sanctuary Global Family Office LLC and Sanctuary Commercial Loan Group LLC.

About Pontera

Pontera is a Fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on assets in held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, 529s and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com .

Media Contacts

For Pontera:

StreetCred PR

Pontera@streetcredpr.com

Will Ruben

847-208-8289

William@streetcredpr.com

Meaghan McNichol

412-720-3777

meaghan@streetcredpr.com

For Sanctuary:

JConnelly

Michaela Morales

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth