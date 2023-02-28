Lucid Software Earns Top Product Awards from G2 and TrustRadius

G2 and TrustRadius name Lucidchart and Lucidspark top products for 2023

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, received top accolades for its products Lucidchart and Lucidspark , with both products being named to 2023 top product lists by G2 and TrustRadius, awards that are based entirely on user reviews.

G2 presented Lucid Software with top awards, including:

TrustRadius also honored Lucid's products with leading awards, including:

2023 Most Loved Award Lucidspark earned a

Winter 2023 Best Of Awards in Diagramming, earning Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price. Lucidchart earnedin Diagramming, earning Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price.

With millions of users across the globe, customer feedback and reviews continue to be crucial to informing product innovation and development, ensuring Lucid provides the best user experience possible to meet the needs of today's knowledge workers and distributed teams. These recognitions are yet another testament to the growing need for the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite to help teams work together more effectively and efficiently.

To learn more about the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, visit lucid.co .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is a leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

