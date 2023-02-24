GFFG Implements Swit Work OS for Company-Wide Collaboration in the Retail Industry

GFFG partners with Swit to enhance collaboration across its 12 restaurant brands and establish an efficient and transparent flow of information between head office and branch locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc. , a global Work OS solution provider, announced this month that they will implement their hub company-wide across GFFG (Good Food For Good), a food and lifestyle brand company operating a total of 12 foodservice brands including Knotted, Downtowner, and Littleneck.

GFFG, leading the F&B market in Korea with unrivaled growth potential, recorded sales of about KRW 100 billion in 2022 and raised investment of KRW 30 billion. While preparing to launch new brands, boost e-commerce, and expand globally, GFFG decided to adopt Swit for streamlined and transparent communication between the head office and employees at each store location.

Swit offers specialized functions for the retail industry to efficiently collaborate between on-site employees and a central office headquarters, including bidirectional communication, a scalable hub to handle requests from each branch, distribution of company-wide goals, campaigns, and announcements, conversion of customer and employee feedback into tasks, and direct sharing of best practices to specific stores.

GFFG CEO Lee Jun-beom said, "GFFG values the connections between people as well as the connections people have with spaces. Implementing customer feedback is our top priority, and we will be able to collect their suggestions on site and then use Swit to quickly distribute those responses and fine-tune our services as we expand globally as a food and lifestyle brand company that brings happiness to people's lives through spaces."

Swit's co-founder Josh Lee said, "It is a pleasure to be working together with GFFG as a partner for digital transformation through bidirectional communication and project-based collaboration and management. We will do our best to improve GFFG's productivity and efficiency."

About Swit

Swit Technologies Inc., a collaboration and work management services provider, was founded in 2018 in Silicon Valley. The Swit platform that combines communication and task management features was officially launched in March of 2019. Swit was featured in CIO Review as one of the "Most Promising Remote Work Tech Solution Providers," and won Growth Startup of the Year at the 2020 Startup Grind Global Conference. Swit was recommended by Google Workspace as an innovative solution in 2022, and has been named to G2's Best Software List in project management for two years in a row. Over 40,000 teams and businesses from 184 countries are currently using Swit.

About GFFG

GFFG, Good Food For Good, was founded in 2015 as a food and lifestyle brand company with the mission of providing good food at reasonable prices. GFFG operates a total of 12 brands, including the premium handmade burger restaurant Downtowner, all-day brunch restaurant Littleneck, premium dessert cafe Knotted, Korean fusion restaurant Hojokban, retro American-style pizzeria Clap Pizza, premium American-Chinese restaurant Woktionary, cafe and bakery Any Occasion, casual sushi restaurant Kyma Sushi, single malt whiskey bar Openend, Spanish churro and espresso bar Minute Papillon, and family bakery cafe Bakery Blair. GFFG is leading diverse trends and developing their food and lifestyle brand with the goal of offering the best hospitality. Moreover, they are putting together efforts to strengthen their existing brands, foster new brands, and acquire promising brands to expand their brand portfolio.

