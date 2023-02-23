SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON ALL-NEW 2024 IMPREZA COMPACT CAR

This 6th generation Impreza features a sportier 5-door hatchback design, a 10-percent stiffer chassis and improved performance

New RS trim level equipped with 2.5-liter 182 hp SUBARU BOXER ® engine

11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK ® center information display available for the first time

Improved EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology as standard

Available wireless Apple CarPlay ® and wireless Android Auto ™

MSRP starting at $22,995

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., today announced pricing on the all-new 2024 Impreza. The sixth-generation compact car receives an all-new design, improved performance, enhanced safety features, and updated multimedia technology. Also new for 2024 is the RS trim featuring a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, exclusive 18-inch wheels and unique exterior and interior elements.

For 2024, Subaru has streamlined the Impreza model line to greater emphasize the vehicle's sportiness, versatility and capability. The Impreza comes exclusively as a 5-door hatchback and is available in Base, Sport and new RS trim levels.

The Base and Sport trims are equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The new RS upgrades to a 2.5-liter BOXER engine delivering a responsive 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The Sport and RS trims feature an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

The Subaru Global Platform for the 2024 Impreza has been enhanced with 10-percent higher torsional rigidity. A full inner frame construction and additional structural adhesive (from 26.2 feet to 88.5 feet) contribute to better body rigidity and lighter weight. These updates deliver an improved dynamic performance, smoother ride, and quieter cabin.

Standard on all 2024 Impreza models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph.

The 2024 Impreza has a starting price of $22,995 and comes with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight Driver Assist Technology; steering responsive LED headlights; dual zone automatic climate control; combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD; and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire display and automatic individual wheel ID registration.

A center information display with the SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch high-resolution touchscreens comes standard on the entry level Impreza. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio1 and Travel Link® 1; and HD Radio®. The bottom screen provides controls for climate and vehicle settings.

Additional standard features include Auto Stop-Start; power windows with auto up/auto down on front windows; power door locks and side mirrors; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; USB-A input/charging port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack in front center console; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; carpeted floor mats; crossbar mounting points; combination meter with color LCD; and welcome lighting.

The Base can be upgraded with 16-inch alloy wheels in silver finish for an MSRP of $350.

Impreza Sport

With pricing starting at $24,995, the Impreza Sport delivers a fun-to-drive performance feel thanks to the SI-Drive performance management system; 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; sport-tuned suspension; and a Lineartronic CVT featuring 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.

The Sport trim upgrades from the Base with the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with six speakers; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and LED fog lights.

The interior features premium black cloth upholstery with red stitching; rear seat armrest with dual cup holders; USB-C input/charging port in front center console; and a high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD.

An option package with Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and All-Weather Package is available for an MSRP of $1,900.

Impreza RS

Priced from $27,885, the new RS trim comes standard with a responsive 2.5-liter BOXER engine paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.

The top-of-the-line trim builds on the Sport and adds standard features including All-Weather Package; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; and Automatic Emergency Steering.

The RS trim offers unique exterior trim elements including RS badging on the front doors and rear hatch; 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; black finish on the front grille, side spoilers, and side mirrors; and upgraded LED headlights.

The cabin of the RS is further distinguished by gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber interior trim accents as well as sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters, and carpeted floormats feature the RS logo. The RS also includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle; aluminum alloy pedals; wireless phone charger; and USB-A and USB-C charging ports in rear center console.

Available exclusively on the RS is a Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier, Power Moonroof, and 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support for an MSRP of $2,070.

The 2024 Impreza will be produced in the Subaru plant in Gunma, Japan and begin arriving in Subaru retailers early summer.

1 4-month free trial. Subscription required for continued service after trial period.

2024 IMPREZA Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Base CVT 01, 03 $22,995 $24,085 Sport CVT 21, 23 $24,995 $26,085 RS CVT 31, 33 $27,885 $28,975

2024 Impreza Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model N/A 03 Alloy Wheels $350 21 Standard Model N/A 23 Power Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert + All-Weather Package $1,900 31 Standard Model N/A 33 Power Moonroof + Power Driver Seat + Harman Kardon® Amplifiers and Speakers $2,070 Destination & Delivery is $1,090 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,240 for

retailers in Alaska.

