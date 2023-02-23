IEHP Maintains 99th Percentile National Ranking for Provider Satisfaction

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has maintained its 99th percentile national ranking for provider satisfaction.

Administered in July 2022 to the health plan's provider network by mail and email through a third party vendor, the annual survey measures provider satisfaction with the services and support received directly from IEHP. The survey included responses from the health plan's primary care physicians, specialists and behavioral health providers.

The survey focused on key drivers of provider satisfaction, including: overall satisfaction with IEHP's call center service, access to knowledgeable staff, and procedures for obtaining pre-certification/referral/authorization information.

"Every response we receive from our providers directly impacts our collaborative and continued work forward," said Susie White, IEHP's chief operating officer. "We truly value our providers' feedback as it help us identify areas to better serve and improve, so they can offer the best care possible with the confidence and support they need."

Consistent with 2021's survey results, 98.2% of providers shared they would recommend IEHP to other physician practices. Broken down by category, IEHP ranked within the 99th percentile for pharmacy and call center support and saw great improvements in the telehealth category of the survey.

In addition to outlining improvements, the survey also highlighted new opportunities for growth. "Like our providers, we never want to stay stagnant in our service quality," said White. "Together, we've identified new areas to focus on, like provider relations and timely access to support, and look forward to implementing new processes, strategies and touchpoints to meet providers where they are."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medi-Cal or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org .

