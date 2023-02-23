Forget the Spoon: New Apple Jacks® Pop-Tarts® Takes Cereal Experience On the Go

Inspired by the signature apple-cinnamon cereal flavor, this latest Pop-Tarts® innovation will be available on shelves starting this spring.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for bringing fun flavors to its iconic toaster pastries, Pop-Tarts® is releasing its newest innovation, Apple Jacks® Frosted Apple Cinnamon Flavor Pop-Tarts.® Perfect any time of day for a crazy good snack or breakfast, this new toaster pastry adds the delicious Apple Jacks® taste to every bite of frosting, filling and golden crust.

New Apple Jacks Pop-Tarts® will be available at retailers nationwide this spring. (PRNewswire)

Complete with green and orange-sprinkled frosting, Apple Jacks Pop-Tarts perfectly balance the warm cinnamon aroma and sweet apple flavor of the classic cereal to reinforce the apple-cinnalicious experience that has brought joy to breakfast-lovers for generations.

Following the success of Eggo® Frosted Maple Flavor Pop-Tarts® released in 2021, this latest flavor drop continues to demonstrate the brand's ability to push the boundaries of flavor, turning popular brands into beloved toaster pastries.

"We know our fans love a brand mashup, so Pop-Tarts is continuing to provide new ways of enjoying the nostalgic flavors from our childhoods," says Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "With over 50 percent of Apple Jacks households also purchasing Pop-Tarts1, we believe this new flavor will bring families the best of both into one crazy good offering."

Apple Jacks Frosted Apple Cinnamon Flavor Pop-Tarts will begin hitting shelves this March with a full nationwide rollout in April. The flavor will be available in an 8-count box for an SRP of $3.84 and exclusively at Walmart in a 16-count box for an SRP of $5.02. For more information and to stay in-the-know on all things Pop-Tarts, follow Pop-Tarts on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

