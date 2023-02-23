ConcertAI's TeraRecon Integrates AI-based Chest Solutions into Eureka Clinical AI Platform through Riverain Technologies Partnership

Breadth and Depth of Integrations Across Lung Imaging Acquisition, Reading and Reporting, and Care Coordination Enhance Customer Workflow and Access

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon Eureka Clinical AI SaaS platform brings artificial intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning technologies to automate thoracic image interpretation for improved accuracy and accelerated interpretation. This provides a comprehensive AI solution for multi-specialty care teams that improves patient care.

Riverain Technologies, the pioneer of Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI) for chest imaging interpretation provides its unique imaging interpretation solution, ClearRead™ CT. With ClearRead CT, patients' care will now include CVI with vessel suppression for chest imaging interpretation alongside standard CT images for interpretation. Improving diagnostic accuracy and earlier intervention for better patient outcomes, ClearRead CT with CVI has shown a 29% reduction in missed nodules and a 26% reduction in nodule search time.

"We are excited about the new addition to our growing platform as it will further enable us to offer one point of access to a crucial assembly of clinically proven AI solutions, all delivered in a streamlined manner into existing physician workflows," said Dan McSweeney, President of Terarecon.

"At Riverain, we deliver technology that transforms futures – our customers trust and value our robust chest health solutions focused on early disease and nodule detection. We are thrilled to be a part of the TeraRecon AI partner ecosystem and to offer our solutions on the Eureka Clinical AI Platform and to all healthcare providers needing these services in a streamlined and best-in-breed ecosystem that TeraRecon offers," said Steve Worrell, Chief Executive Officer at Riverain Technologies.

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and Clinical Decision Augmentation solution from ConcertAI's TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform it is unique in being open to 3rd party AI algorithms allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Eureka Clinical AI allows clinicians to directly interact with the AI to ensure accurate and holistic algorithm training. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management and coordinated care delivery.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in AI Saas Technologies for clinical research and clinical care and Real-World Evidence (RWE) solutions. Our mission is to accelerate insights and biomedical innovations, thereby improving outcomes for patients. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Riverain Technologies

Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by changing 1 in 3 delayed cardio-thoracic disease diagnoses to none in 3. Using unique suppression technology, the company's ClearRead imaging interpretation solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI) create an unobstructed view within the existing workflow so radiologists can focus on what matters, precisely characterize, and report findings. Imaging interpretation with CVI™ moves radiologists beyond standard background impaired imaging interpretation to allow focus on the actionable data to correctly and quickly detect cardio-thoracic diseases with newfound Certainty of Search™ (CoS). For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.

Press Contact: Chris Gale at Chris@GaleStrategies.com

