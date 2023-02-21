Colgate® Optic White® Launches Game-Changing Teeth Whitening Innovations to Help Everyone Live Life to the Brightest!

Introducing The Colgate® Optic White® ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit which Removes 10 Years of Stains in Just 3 Days and was designed for maximum comfort and the Colgate® Optic White® Express Whitening Pen for Whiter Teeth in Just 1 Day.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate® Optic White®, a leader in oral care and teeth whitening, today announced two cutting edge teeth whitening products that will transform the teeth whitening journey! The innovations—the Colgate® Optic White® ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit and Colgate® Optic White® Express Teeth Whitening Pen—were developed to improve the user experience, while also delivering fast-acting results. With these top-of-the-line products, consumers can unlock their sparkling white smile, giving them the confidence to live life to the brightest!

The Colgate® Optic White® ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit was specifically designed to address consumers' wish lists for teeth whitening, including comfort, uniformity in whitening, ease of use, efficacy and speed. The kit uses a lightweight, flexible LED tray that molds to a user's mouth for uniform whitening and was designed for maximum comfort. It pairs wavelength technology with Colgate's whitening serum to remove 10 years of stains in just 3 days, when used as directed.

The Colgate® Optic White® ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit is easy to use; simply apply a thin layer of whitening serum to the teeth, and whiten using the LED device for 10 minutes a day for 10 days. The kit comes with one flexible LED whitening light and one teeth whitening pen and is powered by your smartphone (works with both iPhone and Android).

For those wanting to look and feel their best for a fast-approaching occasion, the Colgate® Optic White® Express Teeth Whitening Pen is designed to deliver whiter teeth in just one day, when used as directed. Powered by hydrogen peroxide, this easy-to-use whitening pen with a precision tip applicator is enamel-safe and designed for no tooth sensitivity during and after the whitening process.

With the Colgate® Optic White® Express Teeth Whitening Pen it's just a few simple steps to a whiter, brighter smile. Just click, apply and let the power of the teeth whitening serum work its magic! For best results, use as directed.

"At Colgate®, we're committed to providing our consumers with innovative, science-backed products that help them achieve their best smiles. Now more than ever, we want people to love their smiles so they feel confident to go out and live life boldly," said Kristen Babkes, Associate Director of Marketing Communications for Optic White. "That's why we're excited to launch the Colgate® Optic White® ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit and Colgate® Optic White® Express Teeth Whitening Pen. Our ambition for Colgate® Optic White®, and the launch of these products, is to bring the power of teeth whitening to more people than ever before and help everybody live life to the brightest!"

The Colgate® Optic White® ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit is available at Amazon and is coming soon to Walmart, Target, and Rite Aid starting February 2023.

The Colgate® Optic White® Express Pen is available at Amazon and is coming to Rite Aid and Walgreens starting March 2023.

To learn more about Colgate® Optic White® ComfortFit LED and Colgate® Optic White® Express Teeth Whitening Pen visit the Colgate Whitening Hub or follow us on Twitter , Instagram, and Facebook .

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

