Bsquare Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter, ending December 31, 2022, after the close of regular market trading on March 7, 2023. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To participate in the call dial 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call."

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference access ID 13736621. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Contact

Bsquare

Cheryl Wynne, CFO

Bsquare Corporation

investorrelations@bsquare.com

