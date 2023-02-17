Sanctuary Wealth Partner Alluvial Private Wealth Expands With New Office in Cleveland Opportunity Zone

Team from HB Wealth Advisors becomes Alluvial Private Wealth Cleveland through choosing partnered independence with Alluvial and Sanctuary

Closely Follows Addition of Morgan Stanley Wealth Advisor Brandi Cooper to Sanctuary Wealth Partner G Squared Private Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, announces the sub-acquisition by partner firm Alluvial Private Wealth of a team from HB Wealth Advisors in Concord, Ohio, with $70 million AUM and led by Randall Bliss, CFP® and Kerry Bliss. This is the first M&A activity for Alluvial Private Wealth who originally launched with Sanctuary in January 2021, and the fifth acquisition under a program whereby Sanctuary partners with its firms to acquire other practices. The sub-acquisition will allow Alluvial to open a new office in downtown Cleveland's Opportunity Zone district.

This closely follows the tuck in of Morgan Stanley wealth advisor Brandi Cooper's business within Sanctuary partner firm G Squared Private Wealth, the College Station, Texas firm led by Chief Executive Officer George Georgiades, CIMA®, CEPA ®, and Chief Investment Officer Victoria Greene, CFA®, CRPC®.

Vince Fertitta CFP®, CIMA®, CRPC®, President of Sanctuary Wealth, said, "Since 2019, when I joined Sanctuary Wealth from Merrill Lynch after spending decades of my professional life as a financial advisor and senior executive with major wirehouse firms, we have developed and executed a focused and disciplined growth plan. Our model of fully supported independence continues to attract top-caliber wealth advisors, either directly to our platform as new partner firms, or to our existing partner firms to further fuel their growth. 2023 has been off to a robust start, and we expect significantly more growth to come throughout the year."

"Our goal since first launching Sanctuary was to provide the assistance our partner firms need to grow to the next level, including through mergers and acquisitions," said Michael Longley, Chief Growth Officer of Sanctuary Wealth. "Alluvial Private Wealth have shown themselves to be great partners and we're proud to help them expand through this strategic acquisition and excited to welcome Randy and Kerry Bliss into the Sanctuary network."

"Randy and Kerry Bliss have built a highly successful business by delivering outstanding service and advice to their clients. The fact that so many of their clients represent multiple generations of the same family is indicative of the quality of the work that they do on behalf of their clients," said Lars Olson, CFP®, ChSNC®, CPFA, CAP®, CRPS®, Founder & Financial Advisor, Alluvial Private Wealth. "We're thrilled they've chosen to partner with us as we continue to grow Alluvial Private Wealth. We chose to open in an Opportunity Zone because we are committed to helping to revitalize our communities by bringing jobs and economic activity back into the heart of downtown Cleveland."

Randall Bliss has almost 40 years of financial services experience and for the last 21 years has been an independent financial advisor affiliated with Concourse Financial Group. He spent 16 of those years as a supervising principal while also building his own practice, but six years ago, he resigned that position to better focus on helping his clients retire comfortably. He is a graduate of the University of Akron with a degree in accounting and earned the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation in 2004.

"There were numerous reasons why I decided to join with Lars and Alluvial Private Wealth but was really impressed with the Sanctuary platform and the deep bench and more sophisticated approach that I would have access to through Alluvial," explained Randall Bliss, CFP®, Wealth Advisor, Alluvial Private Wealth Cleveland. "Having additional support to handle a lot of the day-to-day processes will free me up to do what I do best—providing financial planning and advice to my clients."

Joining Randall Bliss in opening Alluvial's Cleveland office will be his wife, Wealth Associate Kerry Bliss. She has over a decade of financial services experience and holds Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 licenses, as well as an Ohio Life & Accident insurance license. She attended Miami University and Cleveland State University, earning her bachelor's degree in political science.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

