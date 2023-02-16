Universal Security Instruments Reports Third-Quarter Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, sales increased approximately 8.3% to $5,758,661 compared to sales of $5,319,014 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $341,312, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $35,351 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, sales increased approximately 6.5% to $16,251,106 versus $15,259,235 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $435,776, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $157,688 or $0.07, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2021 period.

"The primary reasons for the sales increases during the three and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022, were improvements in deliveries from China and less port congestion in Long Beach, California. The primary reasons for the increases in net income during the three and nine-month periods were lower selling, freight, advertising and professional expenses, partially offset by the higher cost of electrical components due to continuing supply chain issues." said Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 54-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Sales $5,758,661 $5,319,014 Net income 341,312 35,351 Earnings per share:



Basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887



Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 2021 Sales $ 16,251,106 $15,259,235 Net income 435,776 157,688 Earnings per share:



Basic and diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.07 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

ASSETS



Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Cash $200,155 $ 387,223 Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 3,991,415 4,241,012 Inventory 4,437,580 5,123,468 Prepaid expense 313,277 202,669





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 8,942,427 9,954,372





PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET 395,278 95,283 OTHER ASSETS 4,000 4,000 TOTAL ASSETS $9,341,705 $10,053,655

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Line of credit – factor Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd. Short-term portion of operating lease liability Accounts payable $2,471,236 181,440 149,408 1,061,517 $2,357,431 1,081,440 43,965 1,445,417 Accrued liabilities 193,783 251,158 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,057,384 5,179,411 LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 210,139 210,139 - - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at December 31,

2022 and 2021 23,129 23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841 12,885,841 Accumulated Deficit (7,834,788) (8,034,726)





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,074,182 4,874,244 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $9,341,705 $10,053,655

