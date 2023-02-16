LifeView PGT Now New York State Licensed

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Prediction Clinical Laboratory will now be able to serve an even greater number of clinicians and patients thanks to recent approval by the state of New York of LifeView PGT .

The expansion into New York marks a milestone in bringing more patients access to the most advanced testing for embryo health.

With more than 140 clinics already utilizing Genomic Prediction's LifeView™ collection of six unique preimplantation tests, the expansion into New York marks a milestone in bringing more patients access to the most advanced testing for embryo health. LifeView tests are proven to result in higher pregnancy and birth rates.

"We are proud to continue to bring best-in-class testing to clinicians and their patients," said Kelly Ketterson, CEO of Genomic Prediction. "Our lab is known for our high quality – both in terms of scientific advancement and personnel, and the approval by the state of New York is a direct result of our employee's tireless efforts," Ketterson said.

LifeView™ tests include: PGT-A, PGT-A+, PGT-M, PGT-P, PGT-SR, and M2. Learn more at www.lifeview.com .

About Genomic Prediction:

Genomic Prediction is redefining human embryo genetic testing. Backed by rigorous validation and a unique multidisciplinary approach, unlike any other PGT method available today, our ultra-high resolution LifeView tests provide the power to reduce false positives and false negatives, resulting in improved clinical outcomes for IVF patients. Learn more about Genomic Prediction's LifeView PGT testing: www.lifeview.com

