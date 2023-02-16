GENESIS REVEALS PRICING FOR U.S.-ASSEMBLED ELECTRIFIED GV70

First-ever 2023 Electrified GV70 starts at $65,850

First Genesis to be assembled in the United States at Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing facility

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced U.S. pricing and packaging for the first-ever 2023 Electrified GV70. The Electrified GV70 is the third electric vehicle from Genesis following the launch of the GV60 SUV and the Electrified G80 executive sedan last year. It is the first Genesis model to be assembled in the United States at the brand's Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing facility. This marks the first time a Genesis model is assembled in the U.S. and the first-ever Genesis assembly to take place outside of South Korea. Built upon the award-winning GV70 platform, the Electrified GV70 features a spacious, well-appointed interior and refined performance with a host of technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles.

"The Electrified G70 represents two important milestones as we continue on our journey toward full electrification by 2030," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to not only be growing our electric product portfolio, but also to be assembling Genesis products right here in America for the very first time."

Genesis has committed that all new models launched will be all-electric starting in 2025, and that its entire vehicle lineup will be electric by 2030. Genesis is working to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2035.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD, at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRPi) of $65,850, includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies. At Genesis, safety is never an option, and the Electrified GV70's Advanced includes the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems. This is comprehensively equipped with a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system, vehicle-to-load charging and more.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD, at an MSRP of $72,650, adds Nappa leather seating surfaces, a leatherette wrapped upper instrument panel, microfiber suede headliner, head-up display, a 3D instrument cluster, premium audio, active noise control – road, heated 2nd row seats and steering wheel and manual read door shades.

More details regarding availability will be made available closer to launch. Customers should contact their local Genesis retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more information.

2023 Electrified GV70 Pricing & Packaging Summary

Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD

MSRP: $65,850

Standard Features

160 kW Front + 160 kW Rear Electric Motors

77.4 kWh Battery

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

20-inch Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open

Power Folding ECM Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo

Leather Seating Surfaces

Aluminum Trim

Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar

Driver's Seat with Power Cushion Extension, Power Bolster, and Ergo Motion

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Premium Navigation System w/ 14.5" HD Screen

8" Digital Cluster + Analog Gauges

AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®

Apple CarPlay ™ and Android Auto ™

and Android Auto Genesis Digital Key Wireless Device Charger

Fingerprint Authentication System

Genesis Connected Services

Vehicle-to-Load Charging

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Driver Attention Warning

High Beam Assist

Surround View Monitor

Parking Distance Warning

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Safe Exit Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD

MSRP: $72,650

(In addition to or in place of Standard Equipment)

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Microfiber Suede Headliner

12.3-inch 3D Digital Instrument Cluster

Head-Up Display

Lexicon® Premium Audio

Active Noise Control – Road

Heated 2 nd Row Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Manual Rear Door Shades

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary.

