Q4 2022 Results Highlight Improving Profitability

Annual contract value (ACV) grows 16% year over year (constant currency)

Pega Cloud gross margin reaches 70%

2023 free cash flow expected to increase to $150 million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc., the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

"I'm pleased with our strong finish to 2022 and proud of our resilient team who performed so well in a year that included a number of major distractions and economic headwinds," said Alan Trefler, Pega founder and CEO. "We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us as we move into 2023. We're building a client-first business for the long-term, focused on a balance of growth and profitability."

"Surpassing $1 billion in subscription revenue is a significant milestone in our multi-year journey to transform our business," said Ken Stillwell, Pega COO and CFO. "As we complete the subscription transition in 2023, we're focused on our Rule of 40 progress, which will lead to significantly improved operating leverage and cash generation."

Financial and performance metrics (1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Total revenue $ 396,470

$ 316,184

25 %

$ 1,317,845

$ 1,211,653

9 % Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 34,613

$ (37,246)

*

$ (345,582)

$ (63,040)

(448) % Net income - non-GAAP $ 68,341

$ 3,051

2140 %

$ 59,611

$ 18,812

217 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.41

$ (0.46)

*

$ (4.22)

$ (0.77)

(448) % Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.82

$ 0.04

1950 %

$ 0.72

$ 0.22

227 %



* not meaningful

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

Change

Year Ended December 31,

Change 2022

2021



2022

2021

Pega Cloud $ 103,089 26 %

$ 81,446 26 %

$ 21,643 27 %

$ 384,271 29 %

$ 300,966 25 %

$ 83,305 28 % Maintenance 81,996 21 %

82,726 26 %

(730) (1) %

317,564 24 %

320,257 26 %

(2,693) (1) % Subscription services 185,085 47 %

164,172 52 %

20,913 13 %

701,835 53 %

621,223 51 %

80,612 13 % Subscription license 155,818 39 %

85,022 27 %

70,796 83 %

366,063 28 %

336,248 28 %

29,815 9 % Subscription 340,903 86 %

249,194 79 %

91,709 37 %

1,067,898 81 %

957,471 79 %

110,427 12 % Perpetual license 364 — %

11,250 4 %

(10,886) (97) %

19,293 1 %

32,172 3 %

(12,879) (40) % Consulting 55,203 14 %

55,740 17 %

(537) (1) %

230,654 18 %

222,010 18 %

8,644 4 %

$ 396,470 100 %

$ 316,184 100 %

$ 80,286 25 %

$ 1,317,845 100 %

$ 1,211,653 100 %

$ 106,192 9 %





(1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures.

ACV Growth: 13% (16% Constant Currency) Since December 31, 2021 (PRNewswire)

Backlog Growth: 1% (4% Constant Currency) Since December 31, 2021 (PRNewswire)

Note: Constant currency measures are calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q4 2021.

2023 Guidance (1)

As of February 15, 2023, we are providing the following guidance:



Year Ended December 31, 2023 Annual contract value growth 11% - 13%



Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) Revenue $1,400

$1,400 Diluted earnings per share $0.02

$1.50

(in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 139 Free cash flow $ 150





(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-394-8218 (domestic), 1-323-994-2093 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1593309&tp_key=815b2c6ffa) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures are at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine ;

reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 15, 2023.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue













Subscription services $ 185,085

$ 164,172

$ 701,835

$ 621,223 Subscription license 155,818

85,022

366,063

336,248 Perpetual license 364

11,250

19,293

32,172 Consulting 55,203

55,740

230,654

222,010 Total revenue 396,470

316,184

1,317,845

1,211,653 Cost of revenue













Subscription services 35,632

32,240

138,736

120,446 Subscription license 719

579

2,642

2,389 Perpetual license 2

77

175

229 Consulting 55,920

52,267

227,082

213,299 Total cost of revenue 92,273

85,163

368,635

336,363 Gross profit 304,197

231,021

949,210

875,290 Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 151,838

168,245

624,789

625,886 Research and development 73,176

69,065

294,349

260,630 General and administrative 23,204

25,899

117,734

83,506 Restructuring 21,743

—

21,743

— Total operating expenses 269,961

263,209

1,058,615

970,022 Income (loss) from operations 34,236

(32,188)

(109,405)

(94,732) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (3,855)

(1,476)

4,560

(6,459) Interest income 607

149

1,643

704 Interest expense (1,910)

(2,209)

(7,792)

(7,956) (Loss) on capped call transactions (1,001)

(16,090)

(57,382)

(23,633) Other income (loss), net 82

(19)

6,579

89 Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes 28,159

(51,833)

(161,797)

(131,987) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (6,454)

(14,587)

183,785

(68,947) Net income (loss) $ 34,613

$ (37,246)

$ (345,582)

$ (63,040) Earnings (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.42

$ (0.46)

$ (4.22)

$ (0.77) Diluted $ 0.41

$ (0.46)

$ (4.22)

$ (0.77) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 82,257

81,692

81,947

81,387 Diluted 87,339

81,692

81,947

81,387

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,054

$ 159,965 Marketable securities 152,167

202,814 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 297,221

362,779 Accounts receivable 255,150

182,717 Unbilled receivables 213,719

226,714 Other current assets 80,388

68,008 Total current assets 846,478

840,218 Unbilled receivables 95,806

129,789 Goodwill 81,399

81,923 Other long-term assets 333,989

541,601 Total assets $ 1,357,672

$ 1,593,531 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 18,195

$ 15,281 Accrued expenses 50,355

63,890 Accrued compensation and related expenses 127,728

120,946 Deferred revenue 325,212

275,844 Other current liabilities 17,450

9,443 Total current liabilities 538,940

485,404 Convertible senior notes, net 593,609

590,722 Operating lease liabilities 79,152

87,818 Other long-term liabilities 15,128

13,499 Total liabilities 1,226,829

1,177,443 Total stockholders' equity 130,843

416,088 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,357,672

$ 1,593,531

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Net (loss) $ (345,582)

$ (63,040) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by operating activities





Non-cash items 432,270

161,690 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (64,352)

(59,532) Cash provided by operating activities 22,336

39,118 Cash provided by investing activities 13,075

72,503 Cash (used in) financing activities (46,989)

(121,843) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,333)

(1,712) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (14,911)

(11,934) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 159,965

171,899 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 145,054

$ 159,965

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 34,613

$ (37,246)

*

$ (345,582)

$ (63,040)

(448) % Stock-based compensation (1) 28,909

26,463





122,210

115,947



Capped call transactions 1,001

16,090





57,382

23,633



Legal fees 2,139

9,782





34,559

18,198



Restructuring 21,743

—





21,743

—



Interest on convertible senior notes 725

952





2,888

2,977



Facilities —

—





—

(15,111)



Amortization of intangible assets 1,048

982





4,093

3,987



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 3,855

1,476





(4,560)

6,459



Other 37

—





(94)

15



Income tax effects (2) (25,729)

(15,448)





166,972

(74,253)



Net income - non-GAAP $ 68,341

$ 3,051

2,140 %

$ 59,611

$ 18,812

217 %























Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.41

$ (0.46)

*

$ (4.22)

$ (0.77)

(448) % non-GAAP adjustments 0.41

0.50





4.94

0.99



Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.82

$ 0.04

1,950 %

$ 0.72

$ 0.22

227 %























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 87,339

81,692

7 %

81,947

81,387

1 % Capped call transactions (4,443)

—





—

—



Stock-based compensation —

3,795





1,405

4,487



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP 82,896

85,487

(3) %

83,352

85,874

(3) %



* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.

Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Legal Fees : Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Restructuring : During the fourth quarter of 2022, management committed to a restructuring plan aligned with our target organization go-to-market strategy and commitment to be a Rule of 40 managed company. The plan resulted in a restructuring expense of $21.7 million in 2022, primarily associated with severance and benefits for impacted employees and expenses incurred as a result of the closure of our Salem, New Hampshire office. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million , due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Facilities : In February 2021 , we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021 , in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million , which was received in October 2021 . We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, and expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding :



(1) Stock-based compensation:







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue $ 6,646

$ 4,933

$ 26,400

$ 21,822 Selling and marketing 10,245

12,337

46,769

54,182 Research and development 6,841

6,070

29,266

25,413 General and administrative 5,177

3,123

19,775

14,530

$ 28,909

$ 26,463

$ 122,210

$ 115,947 Income tax benefit $ (376)

$ (5,382)

$ (1,881)

$ (23,410)





(2) Effective income tax rates:







Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 GAAP 114 %

(52) % non-GAAP 22 %

22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP, we recorded a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets of $192 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. See "Note 18. Income Taxes" in Part II, Item 8 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands, except percentages)

(in thousands, except percentages) Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

Change Cash provided by operating activities $ 22,336

$ 39,118

(43) % Investment in property and equipment (35,379)

(10,456)



Legal fees 41,789

11,390



Interest on convertible senior notes 4,500

4,500



Facilities —

(18,000)



Other 6,805

115



Free cash flow $ 40,051

$ 26,667

50 %











Total Revenue $ 1,317,845

$ 1,211,653



Free cash flow margin 3 %

2 %





Our non-GAAP free cash flow measures reflect the following adjustments:

Investment in property and equipment : Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Legal Fees : Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million , due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. We believe excluding the interest payments provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Facilities : In February 2021 , we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021 , in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million , which was received in October 2021 . We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Other : We have excluded capital advisory fees and fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE (in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for subscription license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition.



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Change Pega Cloud $ 454,567

$ 363,970

$ 90,597 25 % Maintenance 327,983

330,904

(2,921) (1) % Subscription services 782,550

694,874

87,676 13 % Subscription license 345,942

307,750

38,192 12 %

$ 1,128,492

$ 1,002,624

$ 125,868 13 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC. BACKLOG (in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts: As of December 31, 2022:



Subscription services

Subscription

license

Perpetual

license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 242,073

$ 379,648

$ 60,668

$ 5,310

$ 32,374

$ 720,073 53 % 1-2 years 66,207

246,195

3,803

2,253

6,371

324,829 24 % 2-3 years 26,746

143,901

1,707

—

1,647

174,001 13 % Greater than 3 years 15,602

115,944

5,283

—

—

136,829 10 %

$ 350,628

$ 885,688

$ 71,461

$ 7,563

$ 40,392

$ 1,355,732 100 % % of Total 26 %

65 %

5 %

1 %

3 %

100 %

Change since December 31, 2021























$ (16,380)

$ 154,125

$ (100,694)

$ (10,146)

$ (16,067)

$ 10,838



(4) %

21 %

(58) %

(57) %

(28) %

1 %



As of December 31, 2021:

Subscription services

Subscription

license

Perpetual

license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 234,917

$ 330,426

$ 153,467

$ 10,952

$ 41,411

$ 771,173 58 % 1-2 years 65,502

220,231

14,968

4,505

8,917

314,123 23 % 2-3 years 38,432

124,969

1,955

2,252

5,512

173,120 13 % Greater than 3 years 28,157

55,937

1,765

—

619

86,478 6 %

$ 367,008

$ 731,563

$ 172,155

$ 17,709

$ 56,459

$ 1,344,894 100 % % of Total 28 %

54 %

13 %

1 %

4 %

100 %



PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG (in millions, except percentages)

(in millions, except percentages ) Q4 2022

1 Year Growth Rate Backlog - GAAP $ 1,356

1 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates 39

3 % Backlog - Constant Currency $ 1,395

4 %



Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q4 2021.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2023 Annual contract value growth 11% - 13%



Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP) $ 1,400



Net Income - GAAP $ 2 Stock-based compensation 148 Legal fees 5 Interest on convertible senior notes 3 Amortization of intangible assets 4 Income tax effects (35) Net Income - Non-GAAP $ 127



Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.02 Non-GAAP adjustments 1.48 Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 1.50



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 83.0 Non-GAAP adjustments 1.4 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP 84.4





Year Ended December 31, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 139 Investment in property and equipment (18) Legal fees 5 Restructuring 19 Interest on convertible senior notes 5 Free cash flow $ 150



Total Revenue $ 1,400 Free cash flow margin 11 %

