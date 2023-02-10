Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2022, was $1,271,602 or $1.42 per common share. This compares to $708,199 or $0.79 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of 79.6%. The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $852,000 compared to the same period of 2021. This was mainly due to increases in interest income on investments of $660,000 and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $395,000.
Unaudited net income YTD as of December 31, 2022 was $4,123,685 or $4.60 per common share. This compares to $2,999,529 or $3.35 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 37.5% in net earnings YTD December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $536.7 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 6.0%. Total loans were $295.6 million and total deposits were $494.9 million as of December 31, 2022. This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, total loans decreased 0.8% and total deposits decreased 4.8% versus December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a decline in retail and municipal deposits. Book value per share at December 31, 2022 was $32.43 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in book value per share during the year was due to unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter's results noted, "We were very pleased with both the fourth quarter and full year results for 2022. We believe we're successfully navigating a very challenging interest rate environment. We continue to see good loan production and sound credit quality."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office. In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 51,430,016
$ 85,774,514
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
159,640,457
162,165,152
Other investment
285,500
247,400
Mortgage loans held for sale
140,409
1,212,617
Loans, net of unearned income
300,130,642
302,523,687
Allowance for loan loss
(4,549,357)
(4,542,292)
Loans, net
295,581,285
297,981,395
Premises and equipment
8,000,576
8,602,518
Other assets
21,669,411
15,158,402
Total Assets
$ 536,747,653
$ 571,141,998
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 494,869,684
$ 519,693,969
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
--
--
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,818,393
9,794,445
Dividends payable
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,976,385
2,320,963
Total Liabilities
507,664,463
531,809,377
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,795,900
1,795,076
Restricted Stock
(43,528)
(38,311)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,176,342
4,159,822
Retained earnings
36,764,762
33,268,328
Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives
(13,610,285)
147,706
Total Stockholder's Equity
29,083,191
39,332,621
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 536,747,653
$ 571,141,998
Book Value Per Share
$ 32.43
$ 43.88
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 13,924,934
$ 15,281,802
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
765,942
685,752
Treasuries & Agencies
2,103,601
875,535
Corporate
379,271
346,038
Federal funds sold & other
743,302
102,278
17,917,050
17,291,405
Interest Expense:
Deposits
783,609
1,001,740
Other
639,116
623,949
Total Interest Expense
1,422,725
1,625,689
Net interest income
16,494,326
15,665,716
Provision for loan losses
--
456,000
Net income after provision for loan losses
16,494,326
15,209,716
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
645,856
458,943
Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets
218,227
(268,123)
Securities gains (losses), net
749
172,312
Mortgage banking income
1,017,698
2,067,991
SBA loan related income
1,245,249
339,651
Commissions on investment sales
122,104
187,329
Other
1,616,323
1,434,421
Total noninterest income
4,866,206
4,392,523
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,496,173
9,300,150
Occupancy
1,181,164
1,425,137
Other operating
5,354,838
5,145,490
Total noninterest expense
16,032,175
15,870,776
Income before provision for income taxes
5,328,357
3,731,463
Provision for income taxes
1,204,672
731,934
Net Income
$ 4,123,685
$ 2,999,529
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,824
896,412
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,823
896,412
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 4.60
$ 3.35
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,767,185
$ 3,923,036
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
189,802
168,142
Treasuries & Agencies
924,721
264,838
Corporate
94,766
94,766
Federal funds sold & other
431,509
36,578
5,407,982
4,487,360
Interest Expense:
Deposits
275,659
218,171
Other
166,786
155,987
Total Interest Expense
442,444
374,158
Net interest income
4,965,538
4,113,203
Provision for loan losses
--
220,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
4,965,538
3,892,703
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
159,193
126,728
Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets
--
(203,971)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
Mortgage banking income
153,933
405,419
SBA loan related income
260,035
183,938
Commissions on investment sales
21,619
24,249
Other
391,309
378,718
Total noninterest income
986,089
915,081
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,628,861
2,433,066
Occupancy
289,423
375,854
Other operating
1,402,034
1,144,600
Total noninterest expense
4,320,318
3,953,519
Income before provision for income taxes
1,631,308
854,265
Provision for income taxes
359,706
146,066
Net Income
$ 1,271,602
$ 708,199
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,824
896,412
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,823
896,412
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.42
$ 0.79
View original content:
SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation