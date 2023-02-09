Gate City Bank Celebrates 100 Years With More Than $125,000 in Donations

Bank's Financial Gifts and World Record Attempt in Honor of Giving Hearts Day Charities

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate City Bank has always gone big on Giving Hearts Day – but 2023 was one for the books.

In honor of 100 years of better banking, Gate City Bank donated over $125,000 to Giving Hearts Day charities on Feb. 9 .

To celebrate 100 years of better banking and honor the Giving Hearts Day charities that keep communities strong, the bank gifted $5,000 to five charities through its annual community nomination contest – and $100,000 to one lucky charity! The bank received over 254,000 nominations, a record-breaking amount that far surpassed prior years.

And the Big Winner Is…

Creative Care for Reaching Independence (CCRI)! Cheers, happy tears and falling balloons filled a room February 9 as the nonprofit was announced during a Giving Hearts Day morning kick-off event at Dakota Medical Foundation.

"It's such an honor to be chosen to receive this incredible donation. I don't know how to describe it; I don't think I was breathing!" said Anna Larson, Development/Communications Director of CCRI. "Gate City Bank has been a partner of ours for a long time, and we're so grateful to them for making our community better by getting behind all Giving Hearts Day nonprofits. There were so many great charities that were part of the bank's nomination contest."

The additional $5,000 gifts were presented to:

Charities Worthy of a World-Record Attempt.

To show even more love for charities in 2023, the bank attempted to break a Guinness World Record! For the most heart hands on a video call. While the final number of 330 heart hands fell slightly short of the 400 needed to break the record, the bank accomplished its true goal – to show a massive sign of love for charities. Watch the video.

A History Built on Giving.

Gate City Bank has partnered with Giving Hearts Day since 2014, resulting in a $1.7 million impact. But the bank's giving spirit goes back even farther – since day one – back in 1923.

"Our story began a century ago, when our founder William D. Gillespie assembled a small group of tenacious visionaries and led them on an incredible journey, one that would ultimately spark the reimagining of community banking and giving," said Kevin Hanson, President & CEO. "Today, their vision lives on and is shared in the spirit of Giving Hearts Day."

