Bite Acquisition Corp. Announces Transfer to NYSE American

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BITE) (the "Company," or "BITE") announced today that it will transfer the listing of its common stock, units and warrants from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American"). The Company anticipates its common stock, units and warrants will begin trading on NYSE American on Monday, February 13, 2023 under its current ticker symbols of BITE, BITE.U and BITE WS. The Company's common stock, units and warrants have been approved for listing on NYSE American, and will continue to trade under the same ticker symbols on the New York Stock Exchange until the transfer is complete.

About Bite Acquisition Corp.

Bite Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, it intends to focus its search on the traditional and non-traditional restaurant sectors in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "assumes," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plan to transfer the listing of its common stock, units and warrants from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Bite Acquisition Corp.

Alberto Ardura Gonzalez

alberto@biteacquisitioncorp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bite Acquisition Corp.