SWAPA President Casey Murray to Testify at Congressional Hearing on Strengthening Airline Operations

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Casey Murray, President of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) will testify before the United States Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee on Thursday, February 9.



Captain Murray, on behalf of SWAPA, looks forward to assisting the Committee in its investigation of Southwest's holiday meltdown and offering lessons learned to ensure that all U.S. airlines take the steps necessary to prevent unnecessary service disruptions.



SWAPA pilots have been sounding the alarm for years about Southwest's outdated crew scheduling and IT processes and they have been summarily ignored. Captain Murray accurately predicted a major holiday meltdown during a SWAPA Number Podcast recorded just a month before Southwest's catastrophic failure.

SWAPA and its pilots have a unique, data-driven perspective on Southwest's systemic operational challenges. Southwest Airlines and its leadership must collaborate with SWAPA to overcome these challenges and create a better foundation for the future of the airline.



Captain Murray looks forward to answering the Committee's questions and shedding light on problems that have been plaguing Southwest for years to ensure that our pilots and passengers have a reliable travel experience going forward.

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 10,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

