Oracle Cloud Helps Oracle Red Bull Racing Gear Up For Fans - and the Track - in 2023

Oracle Fusion Cloud CX to drive fan engagement, Paddock growth, livery design contest

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to power billions of race simulations to improve race strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following one of the most dominant seasons in Formula 1 history, Oracle Red Bull Racing kicked off its season by unveiling new technology plans that will help the team continue its championship reign. Built on the foundation that data drives performance, Oracle Red Bull Racing will increase its use of Oracle Cloud to power new fan engagement opportunities - including an incredible chance to design the livery on their new car, the RB19. The Team will also further extend its competitive advantage on the track with billions of simulations that help sharpen decisions of the grid's best race strategists. In addition, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will be supporting Red Bull Powertrains with cutting-edge compute capabilities for its development work towards the 2026 season.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

Oracle Cloud powers Oracle Red Bull Racing's Success On and Off the Track

"Oracle Cloud helped us to our championship wins in 2021 and 2022, and we know it will give our fans, the team, and our drivers even more to get excited about this season," said Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner. "We rely on Oracle to deliver insight from data that helps us make more informed, effective and faster decisions on and off the track. From race strategy to fan engagement – and as a critical part of our Red Bull Powertrains infrastructure – Oracle is an integral part of our success as an organization."

Paddock members design their way into the history books

While the Oracle Red Bull Racing team captured win after win on the track in 2022, Oracle helped the team win more fans with its unique fan engagement platform, The Paddock. Powered by Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX) technology, the digital loyalty and rewards-based program saw significant growth in 2022, adding more than 250,000 members and connecting with them through videos, quizzes, and contests that gave fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access and enabled them to interact with the team and build community with other fans. To add even more excitement for fans this year, the team launched a league-first competition that allows Paddock members to design the team's livery for all three American Grand Prix - Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas.

"Oracle technology is built to help customers win," said Karan Batta, Vice President, Product, OCI. "Oracle Red Bull Racing uses the exact same technology that helps organizations around the world and across nearly every industry solve their biggest and most complex challenges."

Nearly 100 billion race strategy simulations improve decisions in 2023

Oracle will continue to drive the team's success on the track by powering the technical backbone of the team's race strategy – the billions of computer-generated simulations that enable race strategists to make split-second decisions. Last year OCI played a vital role in Oracle Red Bull Racing's championship sweep, enabling the team to continuously run race simulations in real-time so drivers could react quickly to the performance of the cars, changes happening on the track, and the decisions of their competitors during the races.

In 2022, Oracle reduced the latency and increased the volume and speed of race simulations, which led to a 25% increase in the total number of simulations run. In a sport where every tenth of a second matters and every decision is carefully analyzed under a microscope, having access to an ocean of simulation data, processed instantly, and distilled into actionable strategy, can be the difference between winning and losing. In 2023, the team estimates it will run nearly four billion simulations across a race weekend and close to 100 billion simulations over the course of the season as it uses OCI to secure another world championship.

Powering Powertrains simulation with OCI

Oracle will also work with Red Bull Powertrains as it makes crucial advances in the development of the next-generation hybrid engine that will power the team's cars in the 2026 season. OCI will support elements of the team's high performance computing (HPC) workloads running complex, compute-intensive simulations to model critical elements of the powertrain design.

Beyond the upcoming Formula 1 season, Oracle will continue to provide support for Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports. OCI will help the Esports team analyze data to make smarter race decisions and better understand their own performance. It will also power simulation technology to improve driver preparation – just like the Formula 1 team.

Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at https://www.oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle