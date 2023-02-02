UNITED FIGHT LEAGUE ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER GRAND PRIX QUARTERFINAL 1 MMA EVENT IN MESA ARIZONA

Saturday's card kicks off the 2023 tour

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Fight League (UFL) today announced the first-ever Grand-Prix Quarterfinal 1 card with 48 individual top fighters across six weight classes from 6 countries. The event will take place at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona, on February 18, 2023, and kicks off the four-city tour with stops in Memphis, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City later this year.

United Fight League, founded by entrepreneur Harrison Rogers, is reinventing the wheel of combat sports putting fighters' future first with an innovative compensation and benefits structure that gives men and women an opportunity to ensure their futures post-career.

"As a fan of combat sports, I wanted to create a promotion that not only allows fighters to compete in the sport they love but also offers benefits and additional resources to ensure they are taken care of every step of the way," said Harrison Rogers, Founder, and CEO of UFL. "It was important for the UFL to offer these benefits to all fighters on our roster so they could focus on their careers while we took care of everything else."

Joining Harrison as part of the UFL are MMA legends and Hall of Famers Frank Mir, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, and Tito Ortiz, who serve as the promotion's brand ambassadors. "With a career spanning over twenty years, I know first-hand how important it is for the UFL to offer these benefits to fighters," said former 2X UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir. "I will continue to advocate for fighters and hope other promotions follow our lead in offering more to the men and women that have made combat sports so successful," he added.

In addition to medical and life insurance, fighters are offered a stake in the company through various stock options as part of their compensation package.

The UFL Grand Prix Quarterfinals 1 will stream free LIVE on Rumble beginning at 9:00 pm EST/7:00 pm MST.

Main Event

Bobby Moffet (16-6) vs. TBD

Co-Main Event

170Ib Grand Prix

Nikolay Veretennikov (9-4) vs. Demarcus Jackson (13-6)

Featured Bout

135Ib Grand Prix

Phil Caracappa (9-2) vs. Valodia Aivazian (10-3)

145Ib Grand Prix

Jose Delgado (3-0) vs. Chris Mecate (5-2)

170Ib Grand Prix

Ivey Nixon (6-3) vs. Luis Iniguez (5-2)

185Ib Grand Prix

Dan Huber (4-5) vs. Ty Gwerder (5-4)

135Ib Grand Prix

Jackson Santa Cruz (6-3) vs. Amun Cosme (4-1)

135Ib Grand Prix

Zurina Turrey (1-0) vs. Veronika Smolkova (1-0)

125Ib

Cicero Livio (1-0) vs. Braden Goodwin (9-5)

155Ib

Quinten Culpepper (5-1) vs. John Simon (5-3)

*Card subject to change

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets, please visit www.tixr.com .

UFL's Rumble channel can be found here.



United Fight League Locals Community can be found here .

About United Fight Network

United together, Harrison J Rogers, Frank Mir, Quinton Jackson, Tito Ortiz, and Sophia Magana bring the United Fight League to the world of mixed martial arts. The UFL is the first promotion in combat sports to take a stance with fighters, not against fighters, providing proper health and life insurance, a stake in the company, and education for financial security. For more information, please visit www.unitedfightleague.com or @unitedfightleague.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open again. In 2022 Rumble merged with Locals.com to build subscription-based communities aligned to restore power from platforms to creators and their audiences.

