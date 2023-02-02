BambooHR Deepens Integration With Checkr to Streamline Background Checks

The integration update provides users a way to order background checks without leaving the BambooHR platform

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software platform for human resources, has deepened its integration with Checkr to further streamline background checks of prospective employees.

With this update, users can now seamlessly request background checks from the candidate's profile within BambooHR's application tracking system. Once a background check has been completed, a tile will appear on the candidate's profile page with a link customers can use to view the report in their Checkr account. Customers use the new process to view the status of their background check within the BambooHR platform.

"With our new Checkr and BambooHR integration, customers can now request, run, and manage background checks within their existing applicant tracking system for an amazing customer and candidate experience," said Kristen Faris, Senior Vice President of Sales Solutions at Checkr. "Together, our partnership and integration allows customers to upgrade hiring workflows to scale with speed and compliance."

Previously, users had to move between BambooHR and Checkr to run background checks and receive updates on ongoing ones.

"This updated integration with Checkr furthers our commitment to embracing collaboration for the good of our customers." said Shama Miller, Director of Marketplace Partnerships at BambooHR. "By streamlining the background check process, users can more easily and efficiently move through the hiring and onboarding process."

This integration is now available to BambooHR customers on the Advantage package through the Apps section under Settings.

About BambooHR

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com, follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

About Checkr

Checkr builds people infrastructure for the future of work. And we believe everyone should have a fair chance to work. That's why we've designed a faster—and fairer—way to screen job seekers. For more information on our mission and products, visit http://checkr.com .

