dozanü innovations releases "The State of Accessible Marketing in 2023" report

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a report released last week, dozanü innovations examines five big-name brands' recent marketing campaigns from the previous year. The report , "The State of Accessible Marketing in 2023," looks at how well each brand adhered to accessibility factors such as authentic representation, universal access, and accessible imagery components.

"Using our exclusive Accessible and Universal Marketing Checklist which is incorporated into every stage of our campaign planning, we evaluated five brands based on authenticity (including diverse representation), universal access (including barrier-free design), and accessible imagery components (including use of storytelling)," said Katherine Lees, co-founder and co-owner.

Inclusivity has been at the forefront of dozanü innovations's mission since its inception – striving towards curating a message that a world where no one is left behind. Each section features a brand that has excelled within accessibility measures as well as a glance at how each brand remained committed to their diversity and inclusion initiatives. According to our findings, lack of diversity continues to be an issue in advertising and marketing - both offline and online - with marginalized populations often left behind. Additionally, we noted that many brands rely too heavily on stock images or inaccessible design elements in their campaigns.

While many brands are making strides when it comes to inclusive marketing initiatives - including Degree®, L'Oréal®, Diageo®, Kohls',® Apple® - lack of diversity continues to be an issue in advertising and marketing with marginalized populations often left behind. How do these brands measure up? They've set the standard for inclusive and accessible marketing, and we believe that all businesses can learn from their example.

The report highlights Degree's Metathon, the first-ever virtual marathon that included personalized avatars that represent identities beyond the usual yellow skin tone; L'Oreal's HAPTA makeup applicator, a precision makeup tool for people with limited mobility; Diageo's commitment to transforming tis work culture to a diverse and inclusive space; Kohl's new lines of adaptive clothing that now includes adults; and Apple's recent commercial, "The Greatest," that featured how technology only takes down barriers for people with disabilities, but also enriches everyone's environment so that we are capable of all having access to the same information.

About dozanü innovations

Your one-stop marketing team specializing in alternative perspectives delivering innovative, modern marketing and business strategies that focus on inclusion. Services include creative marketing, digital marketing, social media, business development, and strategic campaigning. To learn more about how dozanü innovations curates unique messages and empowers brands, visit www.dozanu.com.

