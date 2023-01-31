Simpleview partners with SKYNAV to give DMOs conversion through immersion

Simpleview's CMS integration with SKYNAV Web3 software provides an unbeatable virtual experience for travelers



TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, is excited to announce its new partnership with SKYNAV — an immersive, mixed-reality marketing and software platform for the travel and leisure industry.

"Our partnership will allow customers to integrate SKYNAV content natively to drive conversion through immersion."

SKYNAV offers self-guided virtual experiences proven to boost engagement, time-on-site, and conversion metrics. Integrating seamlessly with Simpleview's content management system (CMS), SKYNAV's Web3 software helps destination marketing organizations (DMOs) impress visitors and meeting planners by showcasing area attractions and venues with 360 virtual tours.

The seamless integration with Simpleview CMS lets destinations put their great content to work with just a few clicks. Simpleview's partnership with SKYNAV helps DMOs:

"Virtualize" their destination and bring it to life

Tailor their immersive marketing to fit the seasons & special events

"Show meetings & events planners, don't tell them"

"Virtual content has continued to evolve and is becoming a key piece of the content that visitors and meeting planners visiting our DMO websites expect to see and are proven to engage with," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer at Simpleview. "Our partnership and integrations will allow our customers to integrate SKYNAV content natively to drive conversion through immersion."

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About SKYNAV

SKYNAV is an immersive, mixed-reality marketing platform & software for the travel & leisure industry. They integrate Web3 elements to create a truly mesmerizing self-guided virtual experience that excites visitors & planners with that 'first-time' thrill of discovering new places. Rich, vivid HD aerial & ground panoramic imagery results in interactive experiences that create instant affinity leading to greater leads and bookings.

