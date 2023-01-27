LatinFinance reveals winners of 2022 Deals of the Year Awards

LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2022 Deals of the Year Awards.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance's Deals of the Year Awards are the landmark recognition of stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. This year's awards are based upon published results during the eligibility period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The full list of winners can be found in a special Deals of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine published next week. Winners were recognized at LatinFinance's Capital Markets Dinner on January 26, 2022, in New York City.

Winning deals and institutions

Sovereign Issuer of the Year: Republic of Chile

Corporate Issuer of the Year: América Móvil

Sustainable Borrower of the Year: Cemex

Sovereign Bond of the Year: UMS $5.8bn Bond + Exchange

Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year: CFE Inaugural $1.75bn Sustainable Bond

Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year: América Móvil's Sitios $1bn "Travel" Bond

Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year: Braskem Idesa $1.2bn Sustainability-Linked Bond

Subnational Deal of the Year: EdoMéx $145m ESG Bond

Sovereign Liability Management of the Year: Dominican Republic $3.56bn Dual-Tranche Offering

Quasi-Sovereign Liability Management of the Year: Pemex $1bn Exchange & Tender Offer

Corporate Liability Management of the Year: Vale $1.3bn Liability Management

IPO of the Year: Nubank $2.6bn IPO

Equity Follow-On of the Year: Eletrobras $6.89bn Equity Follow-On Offering

Private Equity Deal of the Year: Stonepeak's Acquisition of Lumen's Latin American Operations

Sovereign ESG Deal of the Year: Republic of Chile Inaugural $2.2bn Sustainability-Linked Bond

Corporate ESG Deal of the Year: CBC The Central America Bottling Corporation $1.1bn SLB and Exchange

Cross Border M&A Deal of the Year: Cencosud's Fresh Market Holdings Acquisition

Domestic M&A Deal of the Year: Hapvida GNDI Merger

Syndicated Loan of the Year: Cemex $3bn Sustainability-Linked Loan

Financing Innovation of the Year: Rumichaca Pasto $906 million 4G Toll Road Financing

Sovereign Restructuring of the Year: Belize Blue Bonds For Ocean Conservation

Corporate Restructuring of the Year: Avianca $1.1bn Restructuring

FI Deal of the Year: BCI Chile $500m Issuance

Sovereign Local Currency Deal of the Year: UMS Inaugural $1bn Local Sustainable Bond

Corporate Local Currency Deal of the Year: Equatorial Energia Renewables Acquisition Financing

Structured Financing of the Year: $3bn Financing for Pemex refinery upgrades

Law Firm of the Year - Latin America: Cleary Gottlieb

Sustainable Finance Law Firm of the Year: Shearman & Sterling

Law Firm of the Year – Mexico: Ritch Mueller

Law Firm of the Year – Brazil: Mattos Filho

Law Firm of the Year – Andes: Milbank

Bond House of the Year: J.P. Morgan

M&A House of the Year: Bank of America

Equity House of the Year: Morgan Stanley

Loan House of the Year: J.P. Morgan

Investment Bank of the Year Latin America: Bank of America

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on more than 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

