TE Connectivity announces first quarter results for fiscal year 2023

Sales above guidance driven by year-over-year growth in Transportation and Industrial segments

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 30, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $3.8 billion , up 1% on a reported basis and 8% organically year over year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.25 , and adjusted EPS exceeded guidance at $1.53 .

Order levels were $3.6 billion with a continued strong backlog position.

Strong cash flow from operating activities of $581 million and free cash flow of approximately $400 million , with approximately $410 million returned to shareholders

Company named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 11th consecutive year.

"We delivered sales and adjusted EPS above guidance in the first quarter as our global teams continued to execute in a dynamic macro environment," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our Transportation segment outperformed the market due to our global leading position in electric vehicles, and our Industrial segment demonstrated organic growth across all businesses. We continue to see solid demand and backlog trends in both of those segments. In our Communications segment, we saw incremental weakness in our end markets, which drove lower volumes as our customers consumed excess inventory across the supply chain. While we cannot control the demand environment, we are continuing to take actions to drive margin improvements as we move through the year. We remain confident that we are well positioned for long-term growth and profitability as our customers continue to rely on our technology to advance important trends including e-mobility, renewable energy, factory automation and cloud computing, which are creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."

Second Quarter FY23 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.9 billion, reflecting a decrease of 3% on a reported basis and an increase of 2% on an organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.44, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.57.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.





Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.





Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.





Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine or escalating tensions in surrounding countries; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2022, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 30,

December 24,

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,841

$ 3,818 Cost of sales

2,654



2,588 Gross margin

1,187



1,230 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

392



363 Research, development, and engineering expenses

173



175 Acquisition and integration costs

9



8 Restructuring and other charges, net

111



12 Operating income

502



672 Interest income

9



2 Interest expense

(21)



(12) Other income (expense), net

(5)



15 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

485



677 Income tax expense

(87)



(110) Income from continuing operations

398



567 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1)



(1) Net income $ 397

$ 566











Basic earnings per share:









Income from continuing operations $ 1.26

$ 1.73 Income from discontinued operations

—



— Net income

1.25



1.73











Diluted earnings per share:









Income from continuing operations $ 1.25

$ 1.72 Income from discontinued operations

—



— Net income

1.24



1.72











Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:









Basic

317



327 Diluted

319



330

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























December 30,

September 30,

2022

2022

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 793

$ 1,088 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $45

2,910



2,865 Inventories

2,927



2,676 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

688



639 Total current assets

7,318



7,268 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,781



3,567 Goodwill

5,511



5,258 Intangible assets, net

1,357



1,288 Deferred income taxes

2,591



2,498 Other assets

795



903 Total assets $ 21,353

$ 20,782 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 820

$ 914 Accounts payable

1,751



1,593 Accrued and other current liabilities

1,849



2,125 Total current liabilities

4,420



4,632 Long-term debt

3,398



3,292 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

728



695 Deferred income taxes

228



244 Income taxes

319



304 Other liabilities

792



718 Total liabilities

9,885



9,885 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

104



95 Shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 330,830,781 shares authorized and issued

146



146 Accumulated earnings

13,200



12,832 Treasury shares, at cost, 14,065,031 and 12,749,540 shares, respectively

(1,854)



(1,681) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(128)



(495) Total shareholders' equity

11,364



10,802 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 21,353

$ 20,782

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 30,

December 24,

2022

2021

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 397

$ 566 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1



1 Income from continuing operations

398



567 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

187



198 Deferred income taxes

(35)



4 Non-cash lease cost

34



31 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

51



33 Share-based compensation expense

32



32 Other

49



(9) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:









Accounts receivable, net

(54)



148 Inventories

(324)



(264) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(86)



52 Accounts payable

149



15 Accrued and other current liabilities

(39)



(285) Income taxes

25



34 Other

194



(24) Net cash provided by operating activities

581



532 Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(183)



(172) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

1



54 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(109)



(100) Proceeds from divestiture of businesses, net of cash retained by businesses sold

—



16 Other

26



3 Net cash used in investing activities

(265)



(199) Cash flows from financing activities:









Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

(139)



479 Repayment of debt

(4)



(555) Proceeds from exercise of share options

11



22 Repurchase of common shares

(287)



(304) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(178)



(163) Other

(24)



(31) Net cash used in financing activities

(621)



(552) Effect of currency translation on cash

10



(2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(295)



(221) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,088



1,203 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 793

$ 982











Supplemental cash flow information:









Interest paid on debt, net $ 12

$ 12 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

98



71

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 30,

December 24,

2022

2021

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 581

$ 532 Excluding:









Cash collected pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap

contracts

—



(41) Capital expenditures, net

(182)



(118) Free cash flow (1) $ 399

$ 373











(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended



December 30,



December 24,



2022



2021



($ in millions)

Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,259







$ 2,158





Industrial Solutions

1,060









1,052





Communications Solutions

522









608





Total $ 3,841







$ 3,818























































Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income

Margin

Income

Margin Transportation Solutions $ 282

12.5 %

$ 395

18.3 % Industrial Solutions

156

14.7





120

11.4

Communications Solutions

64

12.3





157

25.8

Total $ 502

13.1 %

$ 672

17.6 %

















































Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1) Transportation Solutions $ 358

15.8 %

$ 392

18.2 % Industrial Solutions

175

16.5





154

14.6

Communications Solutions

89

17.0





166

27.3

Total $ 622

16.2 %

$ 712

18.6 %























(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 30, 2022

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 24, 2021

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales











Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 129

8.5 %

$ 294

19.6 %

$ (165)

$ — Commercial transportation

(17)

(4.7)





9

2.6





(26)



— Sensors

(11)

(4.0)





7

2.6





(18)



— Total

101

4.7





310

14.4





(209)



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

(21)

(4.6)





15

3.4





(36)



— Aerospace, defense, and marine

22

9.1





34

14.3





(12)



— Energy

1

0.5





15

8.0





(14)



— Medical

6

3.6





8

4.8





(2)



— Total

8

0.8





72

6.8





(64)



— Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

(27)

(7.6)





(22)

(6.3)





(14)



9 Appliances

(59)

(23.4)





(47)

(18.3)





(12)



— Total

(86)

(14.1)





(69)

(11.4)





(26)



9 Total $ 23

0.6 %

$ 313

8.2 %

$ (299)

$ 9



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems

necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 282



$ 2

$ 74

$ 358

Industrial Solutions

156





6



13



175

Communications Solutions

64





1



24



89

Total $ 502



$ 9

$ 111

$ 622





























Operating margin

13.1 %















16.2 %



























Other expense, net $ (5)



$ —

$ —

$ (5)





























Income tax expense $ (87)



$ (2)

$ (29)

$ (118)





























Effective tax rate

17.9 %















19.5 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 398



$ 7

$ 82

$ 487





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations $ 1.25



$ 0.02

$ 0.26

$ 1.53





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax

laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 24, 2021

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments























Restructuring





















Acquisition-

and Other





















Related

Charges







Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

(Credits), Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 395



$ 3

$ (6)

$ —

$ 392

Industrial Solutions

120





12



22



—



154

Communications Solutions

157





1



8



—



166

Total $ 672



$ 16

$ 24

$ —

$ 712



































Operating margin

17.6 %





















18.6 %

































Other income, net $ 15



$ —

$ —

$ (11)

$ 4



































Income tax expense $ (110)



$ (3)

$ (7)

$ (5)

$ (125)



































Effective tax rate

16.2 %





















17.7 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 567



$ 13

$ 17

$ (16)

$ 581



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.72



$ 0.04

$ 0.05

$ (0.05)

$ 1.76



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in

effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes $12 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $12 million recorded in cost of sales.

(3) Includes a $17 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction and $12 million of income tax expense related to

an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the indemnification terms of the

purchase agreement.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended March 25, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 409



$ 4

$ 9

$ —

$ 422

Industrial Solutions

145





6



10



—



161

Communications Solutions

151





—



2



—



153

Total $ 705



$ 10

$ 21

$ —

$ 736



































Operating margin

17.6 %





















18.4 %

































Other income, net $ 5



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 5



































Income tax expense $ (136)



$ (2)

$ (5)

$ 8

$ (135)



































Effective tax rate

19.5 %





















18.6 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 560



$ 8

$ 16

$ 8

$ 592



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.71



$ 0.02

$ 0.05

$ 0.02

$ 1.81



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax

laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower corporate tax rate enacted in

the canton of Schaffhausen on December 27, 2021 and a $19 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,534



$ 16

$ 68

$ —

$ 1,618

Industrial Solutions

607





32



66



—



705

Communications Solutions

615





5



23



—



643

Total $ 2,756



$ 53

$ 157

$ —

$ 2,966



































Operating margin

16.9 %





















18.2 %

































Other income, net $ 28



$ —

$ —

$ (11)

$ 17



































Income tax expense $ (306)



$ (11)

$ (34)

$ (200)

$ (551)



































Effective tax rate

11.2 %





















18.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 2,427



$ 42

$ 123

$ (211)

$ 2,381



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 7.47



$ 0.13

$ 0.38

$ (0.65)

$ 7.33



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws

in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes $141 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $16 million recorded in cost of sales.

(3) Includes a $124 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions, a $64 million income tax benefit

related primarily to a lapse of a statute of limitation, and a $51 million income tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance associated

primarily with improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income. Also includes $27 million of income tax expense related

to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower corporate tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen and $12 million of income

tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the terms

of the purchase agreement.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of January 25, 2023 (UNAUDITED)







Outlook for



Quarter Ending



March 31,



2023

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.44

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.11

Acquisition-related charges

0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.57





.









Net sales growth

(2.7) % Translation

4.2

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

0.1

Organic net sales growth (1)

1.6 %







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

