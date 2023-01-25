The Salt Security API Protection Platform is Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

API Security Leader Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Build Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Build Partner. With the partnership, users can now access the Salt Security API Protection Platform directly from the Google Cloud Marketplace. This gives Google Cloud customers the ability to quickly and easily leverage the Salt Security API Protection Platform, gaining deep context for API discovery, attack detection and prevention, and shift-left capabilities.

As a Google Cloud Build Partner, Salt Security provides Google Cloud customers with unparalleled visibility into and control over API traffic. The Salt platform uses cloud-scale big data combined with AI and ML to baseline millions of users and APIs, providing continuous and automatic discovery of all APIs and exposed sensitive data. Salt also uses its unique architecture to detect and block even the most subtle and sophisticated API attacks, including those outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list. To improve API security over time, the Salt platform also supports shift-left practices, including OAS analysis, pre-prod testing to identify security gaps, and detailed remediation insights learned in runtime to help developers harden APIs.

"By joining the Google Cloud Marketplace, Salt reinforces its ongoing commitment to bolster the protection of sensitive company data and files in the constantly evolving Google Cloud ecosystem," said Gilad Barzilay, head of business development at Salt Security. "By integrating Google Cloud environments with the Salt Platform, customers can see and protect all APIs running within these environments through dynamic API discovery."

Salt Security offers a full set of capabilities available on Google Cloud environments, including:

Identification of all running APIs and the sensitive data they expose

Runtime protection to pinpoint and stop exploits against production APIs

Visualization of all API call sequences, giving organizations user behavior analysis to identify operational or security challenges

Threat hunting capabilities within detailed attacker timelines

Attack simulation capabilities for APIs in development to identify security gaps before APIs are released into production

The ability to provide remediation insights learned during runtime that developers can use to improve the security posture of APIs

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

