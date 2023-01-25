Pentera Promotes Four Members to VP Leadership Positions

Expansion of management team serves the growing global operations of the cyber unicorn

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, named four new VP members to its extended leadership team to support the company's global go-to-market operations. The new appointments reflect Pentera's ongoing commitment to rewarding outstanding employee performance by promoting from within.

"Pentera is growing rapidly to meet the growing market demand for automated security validation capabilities," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "The new VPs are responsible for leading our go-to-market expansion, and having the right leaders in place is paramount for scaling our business."

"We are proud to see our leaders develop and advance within the company as Pentera continues its rapid growth," said Tzurit Golan, Chief People Officer at Pentera. "Maayan, Adi, Natalie and Uri have all demonstrated incredible leadership over their years with the company, and we are confident in their abilities to further develop the world-class, global operations that they have already established."

The newest appointments to the extended leadership team reflect the maturation of Pentera's organization as the company scales globally. Since becoming a unicorn in early 2022, Pentera has seen major growth doubling both its workforce and customer base YoY. The company has also expanded its global presence to include North and South America, EMEA and APAC. Pentera has offices in 17 counties across the globe, and over 700 customers in more than 40 countries.

Pentera's latest appointments include:

Maayan Sella, promoted to VP of Demand Generation. One of the first members of Pentera's marketing team, Maayan joined as the Marketing Director in 2019 to build the Digital, Content, and Operations teams from the ground up, generating a qualified sales pipeline and growing the company revenue with the sales teams. Since joining, she has played a significant role in the Pentera's success, assuming responsibility for all demand generation activities, including Field, Channel, Digital, and Marketing Operations. Maayan brings 10 years of experience in digital marketing and proven success building marketing programs within cybersecurity startups.

Adi Bar-Lev, promoted to VP of Brand & Communications. Adi joined Pentera to establish its global brand and market leadership, bringing over 18 years of experience marketing enterprise software solutions. Her track record includes building effective marketing operations from the ground up and accelerating growth for software and cyber startups. Adi has successfully led marketing operations at Luminate Security (acquired by Symantec), Cybellum (acquired by LG), and Earnix.

Natalie Levy, promoted to VP of Revenue Operations & Business Applications. Natalie joined Pentera in 2020 as the company's Head of Revenue Operations bringing over 10 years of experience in growing businesses effectively. Natalie drove Pentera's go-to-market operations from startup to scaleup by establishing data driven, predictable, and streamlined business processes and accelerating revenue growth. Prior to joining Pentera, Natalie managed revenue operations at AppsFlyer and Telit after spending four years with the Foreign Trade Administration of the Israeli Ministry of Economy & Industry, promoting Israel's international trade.

Uri Eisner, promoted to VP of Sales Development. Uri joined Pentera as the Head of Sales Development in 2020. Since joining, he has built the SDR department into a global operation, with teams in NA, Israel, and Singapore, that generates more than 50% of the company's revenue. With over 20 years of sales and sales development experience, Uri has previously managed inside sales and sales development teams at start-ups including Sisense and Workiz.

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

