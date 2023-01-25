Innolight Technology, DZS, and LightRiver Join Open XR Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum announced today that Innolight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd., DZS, and LightRiver have joined the industry initiative to advance the deployment of software-configurable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent optical networks utilizing industry-defined XR optics pluggable transceiver technology.

The new members bring essential expertise to the Open XR ecosystem and underscore the growing interest in using XR optics pluggable transceiver technology to enable software-defined optical transport networks. Their contributions and participation in the Forum will drive multi-vendor, interoperable solutions to enable high-bandwidth, software-configurable coherent optics from the core to the edge of the network.

"We're happy to join Open XR Forum," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer at Innolight. "Our collaboration with Forum members will expand Innolight's coherent product line to point-to-multipoint applications. It will save our customers CAPEX and make network deployments more flexible."

"LightRiver is delighted to partner in this important technology initiative," added Mike Jonas, President, Global Customer Operations at LightRiver. "XR technology changes the network economics for many operators, and netFLEX automation will help ensure technical versatility and operational simplicity."

"The technology being advanced by Open XR Forum creates many interesting possibilities for the access network, where we are seeing major waves of demand and innovation to support optical broadband and 5G deployments," said Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer at DZS. "We look forward to working closely with member companies participating in the Open XR Forum to help progress software-driven coherent optical technology at the network edge."

Open XR Forum is an MSA consortium bringing together network operators, equipment vendors, and component suppliers committed to building the foundation for a new generation of coherent optical solutions that will cost-effectively meet the demand for greater network scalability and flexibility. XR optics is the industry's first coherent optical solution to solve the access and aggregation challenges faced by network operators caused by the misalignment between network traffic patterns and the technology used to transport that traffic.

About Open XR Forum

Open XR Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential, and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors, and component suppliers. For more information, visit www.openxrforum.org .

About InnoLight

InnoLight designs, builds and markets high-speed optical transceivers that enable rapid bandwidth expansion of next generation networks. It is headquartered in Suzhou, China with manufacturing locations in China, abroad. It has RD and Sales offices in China, US, and Singapore. InnoLight's solutions offer superior technical performance, compelling value proposition, and time to market advantages that are critical for the sustaining growth of the Data Center, 5G Wireless and Metro Network. For additional information, please visit www.innolight.com .

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions. For further information see: www.DZSi.com

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, focused on the global communications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit www.lightriver.com.

