Information Services Group (ISG) Names Unisys a Leader in Public Cloud Report

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized Unisys as a leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services report.

The annual report is comprised of six quadrants and examines providers of public cloud-based infrastructure services and digital transformation for enterprises. It focuses on companies that offer consulting and transformation services, hyperscale infrastructure and platform services and managed services.

Unisys was positioned as a leader in the following quadrants across the U.S., U.S. public sector and UK including:

Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket in the U.S. and Consulting and Transformation Services in the U.S. public sector: These quadrants assess service providers and service integrators that offer consulting and transformation services for enterprise public cloud engagements in the context of their digital transformation.

Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket in the U.S. and UK and Managed Public Cloud Services in the U.S. public sector: These quadrants assess service providers and service integrators that offer managed public cloud infrastructure and application services on public cloud infrastructure, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

"We are honored to be recognized by ISG for our commitment to providing transformational solutions and public cloud services to clients across industries," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions, Unisys. "By prioritizing the modernization, optimization and transformation of our clients' business operations through cloud solutions, we are enabling them to be more efficient, agile and resilient to changing environments."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

