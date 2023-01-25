CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Expedited Identity Verification Service Now Available at 50 Airports

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced launching its identity verification technology at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to its 50th airport.

"RDU is proud to partner with CLEAR to provide travelers another option to expedite the security screening process," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "RDU's commitment to leveraging technology to provide our guests with a world class experience makes CLEAR an excellent fit."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 50 airports and more than 14 million members. CLEAR already serves 9 of RDU's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through RDU to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint. CLEAR's launch at RDU is expected to create 44 jobs and generate approximately $2.6 million in local economic activity every year.

"As an identity company obsessed with creating friction-free experiences, CLEAR is excited to launch at our 50th airport and help passengers traveling through RDU safely and easily affirm their identity at the security checkpoint," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "Our launch today is the start of a strong partnership with the airport to deliver an outstanding passenger experience."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 14 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority operates Raleigh-Durham International Airport . RDU connects central and eastern North Carolina to the people and places that matter most, serving more than 14 million passengers in 2019. RDU powers our region's economy with a $15.1 billion annual economic impact and supports nearly 100,000 local and regional jobs. RDU was rated in the Top Five in passenger satisfaction among large North American Airports in a 2022 J.D. Power study . Learn more online about the Airport Authority Board , including its monthly meetings .

