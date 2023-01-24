Waste and Recycling Leader, LRS, Announces Highly Strategic Acquisition of J&J Rubbish Service Inc.

Combined Entity Provides Scale Across Core Northern Markets Minnesota/Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS , one of the nation's leading independent waste, recycling and portable services providers, today announced its acquisition of J&J Rubbish Service Inc. , a family-owned business since 1968, which has served as the marketplace leader across Winona, Minnesota.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States. For more information visit www.LRSrecycles.com. (PRNewsfoto/LRS) (PRNewswire)

This investment adds 15,000 residential and 1,000 commercial customers to LRS' growing footprint across the Midwest, including the bridging of LRS' Minnesota and Wisconsin operations, allowing for further density within its core marketplace. All J&J employees will continue forward with LRS as the company continues its commitment to bring all customers the excellent service that has set it apart in the industry across generations of Serva-Patzner family ownership.

LRS first entered the Winona marketplace in 2022 through the acquisition of Matejka Recycling, the leading waste and recycling transfer station in the area. Now, LRS sees the opportunity to bring additional value to the community by entering the collections market with long-standing J&J Rubbish. This acquisition further highlights the LRS mission of building an industry-leading waste and recycling platform fueled by grassroots origins and a commitment to innovative services across the greater Midwest.

LRS President and CEO, Alan T. Handley, highlighted the core motivation behind this acquisition, "As LRS works to scale our operations across the Midwest, we continue to enrich the DNA of our company with what helped propel us to this point - an entrepreneurial spirit, best-in-class talent and a relentless focus on customer service excellence in every community we serve. J&J Rubbish has embodied each of our core values through their 55 years in business across four generations. We welcome the J&J team, customers and communities to the LRS family and look forward to carrying their legacy forward."

J&J Rubbish President, Karla Serva-Patzner, added, "On behalf of our family, announcing the sale of our long-standing business and family legacy is bittersweet. It's truly been a privilege to serve the families, businesses and communities of Winona County for the last 50+ years. I know the LRS team well, and the communities we serve can expect the same dedication to all customers and employees that they've known with us. The J&J team is thrilled to continue forward with LRS and looks forward to the opportunities ahead."

This news follows on the heels of the LRS January 9 announcement of its largest acquisitions to date: Michigan-based Michiana Recycling & Disposal and Modern Waste Systems . These cornerstone pieces of news kick off 2023, LRS' 10-year anniversary.

About LRS

LRS is North America's fifth largest privately-held waste and recycling company. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for millions of residential and commercial customers across ten states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing.

LRS owns and operates 88 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks and thrives on the passion of 2,700 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.8 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

