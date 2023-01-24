ShardSecure® Announces Alliance with KPMG

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, has formed a new alliance with KPMG LLP in the United States. KPMG LLP is one of the top cyber consulting and advisory firms globally.

ShardSecure logo (PRNewsfoto/ShardSecure) (PRNewswire)

KPMG LLP will bundle ShardSecure's Microshard™ solution with cloud security service offerings in the US. This will provide a robust cloud security solution for our joint enterprise customers. KPMG also intends to support ShardSecure on go-to-market strategy to meet the growing need for data protection, privacy, and resilience in the cloud using jointly developed cloud security solution offerings.

"KPMG's cybersecurity and data protection services in the cloud bundled with ShardSecure's data security and resilience software will be an industry-leading innovative solution to address the growing challenges with data protection in public and hybrid cloud environments," said Abhijeet Kulkarni, Managing Director of Cloud Security at KPMG. "We're pleased to be part of this collaborative relationship and help enable modern enterprises to fully and securely embrace cybersecurity for data in the cloud."

KPMG is a strategic investor in ShardSecure, providing cyber services including cloud security, cyber strategy, cyber transformation, and cyber threat management offerings to clients. Now through the alliance, these combined offerings will help clients improve their cybersecurity posture with critical infrastructure, including ransomware protection and recovery, cloud privileged access, data lifecycle management, incident response, data loss prevention (DLP), data obfuscation, data protection and privacy strategy, and zero trust.

"Enterprise customers are asking for cost-effective and integrated cybersecurity software and service offerings from their trusted partners," said Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber and former CISO at AT&T. "This strategic alliance between ShardSecure and KPMG will give organizations just that."

ShardSecure's Microshard technology reduces the impact of cloud-based ransomware, supports secure cold storage migration, and offers strong cross-border data protection for regulatory compliance. Its self-healing data helps companies maintain high availability and robust data resilience in the face of outages, attacks, and other disruptions.

The ShardSecure solution also renders sensitive data unintelligible and of no value in the wrong hands, helping to ensure data confidentiality in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments and keeping data in the hands of its owners.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our strategic relationship with KPMG," said Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "KPMG offers us the platform and credibility to continue being a long-term cloud data security partner for Fortune 1000 enterprises. Many organizations are still in the early stages of migrating their data to the cloud, and our goal is to become an essential part of their journey."

About KPMG

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure believes that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. Inventors of Microshard technology, ShardSecure desensitizes data to strengthen data resilience and privacy, protect against attacks and outages, support cross-border regulatory compliance, and neutralize ransomware. To learn more, visit www.shardsecure.com.

Media Contact

media@shardsecure.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ShardSecure