PostNet earns placement on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has been recognized as one of the top franchises in the nation by Entrepreneur after being named to the publication's Franchise 500® list. The franchise ranked No. 332.

"Year after year, our PostNet team finds ways to help our small business partners thrive and succeed," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "From coast to coast, small businesses have a need for shipping and print services. Our franchisees work tirelessly to ensure the needs of our customers are met. Being named to this list is proof that we continue to thrive by meeting the demands of our clients."

The Franchise 500® offers a comprehensive overview of the state of the franchise world as it emerges from the challenging days of the pandemic. The list is created using five pillars which include cost and fees, size and growth, support and brand strength.

To be eligible for the Franchise 500® list, a franchisor must have had a minimum of 10 units open and operating as of July 31, 2022, with at least one franchise located in North America. Each eligible franchisor was scored based on more than 150 data points. Those with the highest cumulative scores were named to this year's Franchise 500®.

"Being recognized among the top franchises across the nation is reflective of our team as a whole, both headquarters and our franchise owners," McPherson said. "We have a tremendous franchise culture, and that helps us develop solutions and strategies that benefit small businesses in the United States."

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

