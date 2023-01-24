Lumentum to Host Investor Technology Event at OFC 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management will host the "LITE 2023: Lumentum Investor Technology Event", during the 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC). This overview of Lumentum's business, new technologies, and growth markets will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 7:00 – 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

Event: LITE 2023: Lumentum Investor Technology Event at OFC Location: Hard Rock Hotel San Diego – Celebrate Ballroom Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Presentation Time: 7:00 - 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time

Participants planning to attend the session are encouraged to register at http://investor.lumentum.com in the "Events and Presentations" section. A live webcast of the event and a presentation deck will be accessible in the same location.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

