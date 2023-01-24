Latest Innovation Aims to Make Giving Party Favors Easier for Parents

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero U.S.A., the makers of Kinder Joy®, the delicious treat plus toy made to help parents create everyday surprises for their children, is offering families a new birthday pack.

According to a new study commissioned by the Kinder Joy brand, which consisted of 2,000 parents of kids ages 3-12, 72% said their kid is likely to request goodie bags at their birthday party. Additionally, 60% said their kid prefers a birthday party goodie bag with both edible treats and toys.

Designed as a go-to party favor, the Kinder Joy Birthday Pack is perfect for your child's next birthday. The festive birthday pack features 15 individual Kinder Joy eggs – one half has two layers of creamy deliciousness – one cocoa and one sweet milk-cream flavored – topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream and a surprise toy inside of the other half. And, parents can use the placeholder on the card of the pack to write their child's name for a more personalized touch.

Kinder Joy Unveils New Birthday Pack (PRNewswire)

In celebration of the new product reveal, Kinder Joy is partnering with television actress and mother of three Vanessa Lachey. "Thinking of all the things you need for a great kid's party can be challenging at times. And as a parent, you want to bring things that are simple and kid-approved," said Lachey. "That's why I'm such a fan of the new Kinder Joy birthday pack, it is the perfect goodie bag favors for your next child's party. It has a treat on one side and a surprise toy on the other, a win win!"

Kinder Joy is also giving away birthday packs to fans across the United States. To enter, starting on January 25th, fans can visit www.kinderjoybirthday.com and complete the registration for a chance to win a free Kinder Joy Birthday Pack.

"We are excited about the launch of our new Kinder Joy birthday pack, which is designed as an ideal treat + toy combo to bring smiles to parents and kids during their next birthday celebrations," said Miguel Zorrilla, Vice President of the Kinder Joy brand. "We are thrilled to be working with a busy mom like Vanessa who knows how to celebrate her kids' with the perfect party favors."

The Kinder Joy Birthday Packs are available now at Amazon.com. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com as well as the pages for Kinder US on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Kinder Joy

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA.

For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com , Kinder US Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Media Contact

