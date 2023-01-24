InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Exterior Trash Can (PDK-306)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier way to maneuver a trash can to and from the curb without it tipping," said an inventor, from Allison Park, Pa., "so I invented THE "MAXX" TRASH CAN. My design also prevents animals from entering the can and creating a mess."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an exterior trash can. In doing so, it ensures that the can remains upright. It also prevents animals from accessing the enclosed trash. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-306, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

