Groundbreaking Clinical Research Shows The Apollo™ Wearable Improves Heart Rate Variability or "HRV"

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apollo Neuroscience® confirmed that the Apollo™ wearable significantly increases heart rate variability (HRV) accelerating athletic recovery and cardiovascular fitness, as proven by a peer-reviewed double-blind randomized placebo-controlled crossover trial conducted at the University of Pittsburgh.

These groundbreaking findings validate Apollo Neuroscience as the first health tech company backed by peer-reviewed scientific research to offer a wearable that goes beyond biometric tracking. The Apollo wearable is the first of a new generation of wearables that actively intervenes to improve the health and wellbeing of the people who wear it. The Apollo wearable delivers a new form of touch therapy, originally developed by a team of physicians and neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh to strengthen the nervous system for better sleep, focus, and relaxation. The Apollo touch therapy is felt as gentle waves of soothing vibrations on the skin that are clinically shown to improve cardiovascular metrics, help you sleep, and most importantly, just plain feel good.

HRV measures how much our heart rate changes over time and can be used to understand how our bodies are recovering from stress throughout the week. A high HRV means we are more recovered and resilient. A low HRV indicates the body is depleted and in need of some rest and TLC. In recent studies, low HRV was also found to be a sign that we are at risk of health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attacks, asthma, anxiety, depression, and even COVID-19. Having a high HRV is a sign that the body is well-rested and ready to adapt to the environment smoothly and perform at its best.

The University of Pittsburgh HRV study consisted of 22 participants, all healthy collegiate athletes. Athletes' biometrics, performance, and subjective experiences pre- and post-exercise challenge were measured, with and without Apollo vibrations. Researchers examined whether Apollo vibrations were associated with increased physical and psychological signs of recovery following intense physical exertion.

The study describes how Apollo vibrations used post-exercise resulted in a statistically significant improvement in HRV compared to the no vibration placebo control. This is consistent with findings from a recent double-blind randomized placebo-controlled crossover clinical trial conducted at the University of Pittsburgh in which Apollo vibrations were shown to statistically significantly increase HRV resulting in up to 25% better cognitive performance under stress. In an ongoing sleep study, preliminary results from 582 people using the Apollo wearable saw average HRV increases of 11% over three months of consistent use, as measured by the Oura Ring — suggesting that Apollo's benefits on HRV are noticeable in the short and long term.

"Apollo is the only wearable device available that will modulate your heart rate variability to a higher level and put you in a meditative state without meditating. You're calmer, you're more relaxed, you're able to focus," say Dr. Joseph Maroon, MD, FACS, Vice Chairman of Neurosurgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; Team Neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "At Apollo Neuroscience, we are proud to be leading the charge in wearable technology that goes beyond tracking to actually intervene and improve our health." says Dr. Dave Rabin, MD., PhD., Co-Founder of Apollo Neuroscience. "Our sense of touch is so important to our wellbeing. We couldn't be more excited to see that in both the lab and in the real world, people are realizing similar benefits to meditation and yoga just by wearing Apollo. The implications of this new technology are profound."

The Apollo device is beneficial for anyone looking for a little more rest and relaxation and a little less stress, from expecting moms and Veterans to high-performance athletes and first responders. With seven completed clinical trials, and nine more underway, studies are showing that the device strengthens and rebalances the autonomic nervous system, building resilience to stress using vibrational touch therapy. Over time, the Apollo wearable retrains the nervous system to adapt to stress more effectively, so the wearer can focus, enhance performance, and get more restorative sleep, adding up to 30 minutes more sleep each night that is concentrated in deep and REM sleep.

About Apollo Neuro™

Apollo Neuroscience is pioneering a new category of wearable technology that actively improves health, using touch therapy to promote stress resilience, sleep, focus, recovery, and more. Worn on the wrist, ankle, or attached to your clothing as a clip, Apollo Neuro's scientifically validated technology delivers gentle vibrations to the body that restore balance to the nervous system. By harnessing our natural response to soothing touch, the Apollo™ wearable is a simple, unobtrusive tool that delivers the benefits of mindfulness, without effort on the part of the user. The result? Less stress, more sleep. Less fatigue, more focus. The Apollo wearable is safe and non-invasive for adults and children alike. For more information, visit apolloneuro.com.

