Digital cardiovascular care company tenacio launches OptiCor™ patient management platform in the US

tenacio's OptiCor™ Clinical Decision Support Tool is an easy-to-use tool for clinicians to optimize treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation

OptiCor™ has shown significant reductions in mortality and stroke in a previously published study1

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tenacio, whose mission is to improve clinical outcomes for cardiovascular patients and to reduce healthcare costs, announced its OptiCor patient management platform is now commercially available in the US following a completed review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

OptiCor's US launch follows an FDA review. Using OptiCor is expected to result in better outcomes for CV patients.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting one out of three individuals during their lifetime. It can result in strokes, hospitalizations, and pre-mature death. Registries showed that 40% of these patients are not optimally treated. OptiCor™ is a patient management platform to address this unmet need through clinically meaningful prediction of events such that patients and providers can make more informed collective decisions about disease management. It has demonstrated its potential for significant reductions in outcome events in a 52,000 patient in-silico study1.

"Still today, many patients with atrial fibrillation are not treated optimally and therefore suffer unnecessarily from strokes and premature deaths. Tools which support physicians in treating their patients according to guidelines are urgently needed," says Professor Christopher B. Granger from Duke University, NC, USA.

"The launch of OptiCor in the US following an FDA review marks an important milestone for tenacio. Using OptiCor is expected to result in better outcomes for cardiovascular patients." says Dr Georg van Husen, M.D., CEO of tenacio.

OptiCor™ is a digital decision support tool with a proprietary risk prediction algorithm combined with curated clinical evidence and guideline-based patient treatment recommendations. It has been designated by the FDA as a Clinical Decision Support Software.

