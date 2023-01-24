CaringBridge Announces 2023 Board of Directors and Executive Committee Members

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 25 years, CaringBridge has worked towards its vision of a world where no one goes through a health journey alone. CaringBridge, a platform supporting family caregivers and their loved ones during a health journey, has announced this year's board of directors and executive committee members, including 9 incumbents and 6 newly ratified members.

New members joining include:

Calvin U. Allen – Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Soleil Boughton - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of Hims and Hers Health, Inc.

Deborah Daccord - Partner Mintz Law Firm and Managing Director Golden Seeds

Linda Ireland - Independent Board Director and Engaged Philanthropist

Sarah Krevans – Sutter Health CEO Emeritus

Sara Ratner - President Government Programs Nomi Health

CaringBridge has also announced its Board has appointed five Directors to serve in leadership positions. The 2023 Executive Committee includes:

Chair of the Board - Scott Spiker –Chairman, First Command Financial Services

Vice Chair - Sarah Krevans – CEO Emeritus, Sutter Health

Treasurer, Finance & Development Committee Chair - Molly Jungbauer – CEO, Hollstadt Consulting

Impact Committee Chair - Cris Ross – Chief Information Officer, Mayo Clinic

Governance Committee Chair - Adrian Slobin – Ernst & Young Partner / Principal for Sustainability

Continuing on the Board : Paurvi Bhatt, Global Healthcare Executive; Jodi Hubler, Independent Corporate and Non-Profit Director and Former CEO and Managing Director of Lemhi Ventures; Kevin O'Leary, Co-Founder Health Tech Nerds; Andy Thieman, SVP Communications AiRCare Health; Solome Tibebu, Founder & CEO Going Digital: Behavioral Health Tech

Rolling off the Board: Sharon Berry, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and former Director of Training at Children's Minnesota; Jim Cuene, Founder CEO at Fahren LLC; Bruce Smith, Chief Sales Officer at Marsh McLellan Agency Upper Midwest Region; Pete Somerness, Chief Executive Officer at Enterra Medical, Inc.

"I am pleased to welcome both our new members and our new executive committee," said Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge. "Our board is comprised of experienced and notable professionals, and I couldn't be more thrilled about their past contributions and what we will accomplish together this year. With more than 50 million family caregivers in the United States, our work is more important than ever as we build bridges of care and communication supporting those on a health journey."

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a nonprofit social network that helps people connect with friends and family during a health journey. Founded in Eagan, Minn. in 1997 by Sona Mehring, CaringBridge has made it simple and safe to offer or ask for support when it's needed most. With more than 400,000 active daily users—CaringBridge offers simple tools for family caregivers and the patients they support to share health updates and rally their community's support. A health journey of any kind is difficult to endure alone. CaringBridge is here to ensure that no one goes through a health journey alone. Learn more at CaringBridge.org.

