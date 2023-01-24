ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY, CRASH COURSE AND YOUTUBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER COURSES ON YOUTUBE FOR COLLEGE CREDIT

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University (ASU), Crash Course and YouTube announced that they are partnering to offer a series of online courses for college credit that begin on YouTube. These transferable, credit-bearing courses are a significant expansion of the current Study Hall collaboration between the three organizations, which is aimed at breaking down barriers — including accessibility and cost — to open flexible new pathways to high-quality education.

In a recent survey , high school graduates who did not go on to college or left a two-year or four-year college program cited high cost, stress associated with college, and uncertainty about majors and future careers as top reasons for not going or leaving. Half of these individuals say they feel underprepared to succeed in college and the majority say that having more flexibility in degree programs that fit their life would be helpful in getting a degree.

Study Hall offers a comprehensive solution for learners to begin earning credit for their first year of study at a time and place that is convenient for them. Starting today, students can sign up for four Study Hall courses called "College Foundations" that will begin on March 7, 2023.

College Foundations is a suite of the most common first-year college courses and are essential components of the first-year general education curriculum at most higher- education institutions. The first four courses are English Composition, College Math, US History, and Human Communication. Learners begin by watching course content on the Study Hall YouTube channel, and if they're interested in formal coursework beyond the videos, they can sign-up to participate in full online courses at ASU led by the same award-winning faculty that teach all ASU courses. Courses run for seven weeks.

Learners will complete coursework and interact directly with other students and faculty. For an optional fee, learners can receive college credit that can be applied toward certificates and degrees at ASU and at most U.S. colleges and universities. Study Hall is slated to have 12 courses available by January 2025. This gives learners a chance to receive credit for their entire first year of college from a top public research university at a time and place that is convenient for them.

Study Hall videos are available to watch at no cost. There will be a $25 fee if the student elects to sign up and begin coursework, and a $400 fee to receive credit for each course. Learners who register before March 7, 2023, will receive special scholarship pricing of $350 per course. Each course can be taken more than once, and learners pay for credit only when they are satisfied with their grade. This credit can then be used at any institution that accepts ASU credits. This is less than one-third of the average course cost at a public four-year university for in-state students and nearly 90% lower than the average course cost of a private four-year university.

Study Hall is available to any learner looking to pursue a college degree, including the 55 million college hopefuls and early college students in the United States. Learners can watch Study Hall videos on either YouTube or the Study Hall website and choose whether or not to pursue college credit for the courses.

"Study Hall is an easily accessible place for learners and families to get a jump-start on college — from planning on how and where to go, to actually earning college credits," said Arizona State University President Michael M. Crow. "Through the power of partnerships and technology, we continue to find new ways to break down barriers and create new pathways to higher education."

"YouTube is where the world comes to learn," said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. "By partnering with ASU and Crash Course, we are excited to use our platform to give learners the tools they need to pursue higher education while also making the path more accessible and affordable in the process." Wojcicki added, "With ASU's commitment to innovation, access, and excellence, Crash Course's experience in producing high quality educational content, and YouTube's enormous global community, we believe this Study Hall partnership will break down barriers to learning and achievement."

Designed and taught by the same faculty who conduct research and teach students on ASU's campuses, Study Hall courses and videos reflect ASU's academic excellence. Produced by the team that created Crash Course , Study Hall videos delight learners with an engaging narrative that enhances foundational academic material. Study Hall brings the rigor of world-class faculty together with Crash Course's track record of compelling storytelling and YouTube's universally accessible platform.

"Crash Course and ASU are dedicated to providing high-quality educational content for an online global community, and we are excited that this partnership will provide the opportunity to earn college credit," said Hank Green, science communicator and co- founder of Crash Course. "Since the launch of Study Hall, it has become the destination for college hopefuls to understand how to navigate higher education, explore majors and fields of study, and get an early start on foundational topics. In partnership with YouTube and a top public research university, we can light up a pathway from an informal love of learning to a more formal academic environment."

Study Hall also provides learners with content designed to assist them with the college application process and building a foundation for college-level learning, including:

"How to College" videos that help learners navigate the college application process and stay on track once they've begun their higher education journey.

"Fast Guides", which include information about dozens of the most popular college majors, including the classes learners have to take to complete those majors and the career prospects they have after graduation.

