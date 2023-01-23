Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Moderate Panel for General Counsel at North Carolina Bar Association

Ken Crutchfield will join esteemed industry experts to discuss how to best leverage outside sources to provide top-quality legal support and guidance to one's organization

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate a virtual panel during the North Carolina Bar Association's Corporate Counsel Section Program. The panel, titled "Managing Outsourced Legal Matters," will stream on a live webcast on Wednesday, January 25, at 9am ET.

Crutchfield will join a group of industry leaders, including Sneha Desai, Chief Legal Counsel, Global Litigation & Employment at Stryker; Kim M. Keenan, Mediator/Arbitrator at JAMS; and Warren T. Savage, Claims Attorney at Lawyers Mutual Liability Insurance Company of N.C. The discussion will explore outsourcing options and how to manage law firms and alternative legal services providers both onshore and offshore in support of one's legal department and organization's goals. The panelists will also discuss best practices in contracting with a law firm or other service provider, managing outsourced matters, cost mitigation, and more.

"Corporate counsel professionals are under a lot of pressure as their roles continue to evolve to meet higher demands, often with tighter budgets and limited resources," said Crutchfield. "Understanding when to outsource and how to choose the right partners is vital for them to successfully move forward in an increasingly volatile landscape. I look forward to discussing these topics with this talented group of panelists."

Wolters Kluwer has a long history of successfully serving the corporate counsel market and providing efficient workflow tools. Legisway, Wolters Kluwer's all-in-one software solution, provides corporate law departments with an elevated experience, supporting decision making and better outcomes for their business. The configurable, modular workflow solution, productivity tool, and smart repository for mid-sized corporate legal departments contains powerful contract lifecycle management and customizable modules for a wide range of workflows, alleviating pressures and driving them to successful top-quality legal support.

The North Carolina Bar Association is a voluntary membership organization of lawyers, judges, paralegals, and law students dedicated to serving the public and the legal profession. Their mission is to serve the public and the legal profession by promoting the administration of justice and encouraging the highest standards of integrity, competence, civility, and well-being of all members of the profession.

