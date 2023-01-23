Paychex Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award

The company's AI voice assist technology was recognized for its business innovation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions, was named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award was presented in recognition of Paychex Voice Assist, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature that offers the first voice-activated payroll experience on the market.

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Paychex, a company that leads by example to improve the lives of so many."

Paychex Voice Assist, which the company unveiled in September 2022, empowers HR admins to process payroll through any Google Assistant-compatible device for a secure, hands-free experience supported by voice verification. With Paychex Voice Assist, payroll administrators can start a pay period, act on a period in progress, apply standard pay, make compensation adjustments, review totals, and submit payroll for processing – all using only their voice. The feature is a natural extension of the company's expansive self-service capabilities and the latest innovation for the company's technology strategy.

"We continue to build a forward-looking approach to HR technology to solve challenges of today's business leaders, and Paychex Voice Assist is emblematic of that pursuit," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex. "Using the latest AI and voice-recognition technology to streamline the payroll process, business leaders and HR admins can automate time-consuming task-based work to focus on more strategic company initiatives. We're proud to receive this recognition for an innovation that is alleviating a challenge many of our customers are facing—doing more with less time and fewer resources."

Paychex Voice Assist is designed to be used in conjunction with the company's industry-leading, SaaS-based HR software solution, Paychex Flex®. The platform provides an all-in-one solution for HR management, payroll administration, benefits administration, and more. The company also offers HR consulting services to help leaders better overcome the challenges of running a business in today's market.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. For a complete list of the 2023 BIG Innovation Award winners, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards.

