Marshall Plan for Moms Changes Name to Moms First

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marshall Plan for Moms , led by Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, announced their new name: Moms First. The change reflects the expansion of the organization's grassroots base and highlights their vision for a country that truly puts moms first.

Much like their namesake, Marshall Plan for Moms was born out of crisis. As the COVID-19 pandemic forced mothers from their jobs at disproportionate rates, the organization called for a historic investment in moms' economic recovery and empowerment, including equal pay, paid parental leave, and affordable childcare. Nearly three years since the pandemic's onset, the organization has grown to reach half a million moms and supporters, advocate for transformative policy change across sectors, and drive a new conversation about how we value and invest in American moms.

The new name reflects this growth, emphasizing that Moms First stands for more than a singular, passing proposal, but rather a long-lasting movement that evolves in tandem with the needs of moms in America. It's also a nod to its members, who are united by their shared identity as "moms first" to fight for the change moms need in our society.

"This is a turning point for moms in America," said Moms First founder and CEO Reshma Saujani. "For too long, this country has undervalued and under-supported its mothers—all while relying on us to keep our economy afloat. Today, we're boldly declaring that enough is enough—and using our collective power to demand our government, our employers, and our culture finally put moms first."

Entering a new year and a new Congress, Moms First will build on the strong foundation established as Marshall Plan for Moms — doubling down on efforts to organize the private sector, including through the National Business Coalition for Child Care, rallying behind critical legislation and driving innovative grassroots and culture change initiatives.

Moms First, formerly Marshall Plan for Moms, is a national, non-profit organization transforming our workplaces, our government, and our culture to enable moms in America to thrive. Our grassroots movement of more than half a million moms and supporters is dedicated to advancing women's economic freedom, uplifting the vital work of moms in our society and building the power to win the public and private sector investments moms need and deserve, including child care, paid leave, and equal pay.

