InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Phone Dock to Prevent Cell Phone Use (LJD-223)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device for personal, professional and commercial use to prevent a driver from handheld text messaging and physically making calls when driving to help maintain focus on the road," said an inventor, from West Babylon, N.Y., "so I invented the DOCK YOUR PHONE. My design would provide added safety for new drivers as well as for professional and commercial use."

The patent-pending invention prohibits handheld cellular telephone use while driving. In doing so, it prevents the driver from handheld texting, physically reading emails or checking the phone. As a result, it reduces distractions for drivers and it enhances safety. The invention features a reliable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional and commercial drivers, vehicle owners, new drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

