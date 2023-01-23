Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Receives FERC Approval to Construct Additional Compression Facilities in Sussex County, Delaware

New Infrastructure Supports Peak Service Demands on Delmarva Peninsula

DOVER, Del., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that its subsidiary, Eastern Shore Natural Gas (ESNG), has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to construct a new compressor unit at its existing facility in Sussex County, Delaware. The new compressor and associated infrastructure support growing residential, commercial and industrial demand along the Delmarva Peninsula, and provide incremental capacity needed in the coldest winter months.

(PRNewswire)

Since 2017, ESNG has made more than $200 million of infrastructure investments to support the significant population growth across the Delmarva Peninsula, and in 2021, ESNG extended its system to Somerset County, Maryland, one of only three counties in the state previously without access to natural gas service. With this compression facility, ESNG can meet peak service demand with up to an additional 7,300 dekatherms per day (Dth/d) of transportation service, supporting the southernmost section of its system.

"Chesapeake Utilities is committed to supporting its growing customer base by investing in the infrastructure needed to meet the needs of the communities we serve," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "Natural gas continues to be the energy choice of our customers and we're proud to be a trusted partner in our service territories."

About Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company

Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company, a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK), owns and operates a 516-mile Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated interstate transmission pipeline system that transports natural gas from four upstream pipeline interconnection points in Pennsylvania and Delaware to customers along the Delmarva Peninsula, including Chesapeake Utilities' distribution systems. For more information, visit www.esng.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

419-314-1233

bpatterson@chpk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation