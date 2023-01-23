CCA CONDEMNS VIOLENCE AND VANDALISM IN ATLANTA

"To those who participated in this senseless destruction, or would seek to emulate it elsewhere, please remember that violence is NEVER the answer."

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Concerned Communities for America (CCA) Executive Director DaQuawn Bruce issued the following statement today in response to the violence that took place in Atlanta over the weekend as protesters attacked law enforcement property and vandalized local businesses while protesting the construction of a new Atlanta Police Department training center.

"The violent attacks against the City of Atlanta and its citizens were perpetrated by outsiders with no connection to the local community. Their actions were worse than futile, and will only make life worse for the people of Atlanta.

"One thing we should all be able to agree on is that better training for law enforcement is good for everyone. Unfortunately, outside activists used the construction of a new police training center as a pretext to unleash a wave of destruction in Atlanta, leaving local communities to deal with the fallout. Attacking law enforcement only sows distrust and makes the city less safe for law-abiding citizens. Vandalizing business only degrades the local economy and jeopardizes the livelihoods of hard-working citizens and deprives them of the means to provide for their families.

"To those who participated in this senseless destruction, or would seek to emulate it elsewhere, please remember that violence is NEVER the answer. If it is your goal to advance justice, begin by learning what actual injustice is. Be logical, and don't seek opportunities to destroy, but rather search for moments to build a bridge."

To learn more about Concerned Communities for America, please visit concernedcommunities.org. You can follow CCA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Concerned Communities for America