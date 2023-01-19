LivAway Suites Arranges $85 Million in Debt Financing Through Keystone National Group

LivAway Suites Set to Break Ground on New Concept in Early 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites , a new economy extended stay concept boasting a developer-centric platform, has arranged $85 Million in debt financing through Keystone National Group for its first locations nationally.

Following two years of market research and brand development planning, LivAway Suites has assembled numerous sites in top extended stay markets across the United States that will break ground in 2023.

"The economy extended stay segment performed incredibly well during the pandemic, yet most of the segment is run down and dated. We believe our guest deserves better," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer at LivAway Suites. "LivAway Suites brings a fresh take to economy extended stay by offering a durable, modern hotel inspired by Scandinavian design paired with performance-improving technology to enhance the guest experience. Simply put, it's better."

A brand that touts being "for developers, by developers" LivAway Suites seems intent on disrupting the traditional hotel franchise structure through a transparent model designed to maximize return on investment. "We have decades of experience in the extended stay space and have developed multiple hotels for other brands, so we know what makes developers successful. At LivAway Suites we are laser-focused on our developer partners' return on investment," said Dailey.

The Keystone facility will allow LivAway Suites to proliferate locations across the U.S. more swiftly over the coming months, according to Dailey.

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new economy extended stay hotel with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. Our brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities to offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of "by developers, for developers," LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI.

ABOUT KEYSTONE NATIONAL GROUP

Keystone National Group, LLC is a private markets investment firm focused on debt investments in private credit, real estate, and other yield-generating assets. Founded in 2006, the firm has over $1.7 billion in AUM and has invested over $4.3 billion in capital across 550 transactions. Keystone seeks opportunities to invest in debt capital for businesses with unique capital needs. Our ability to adapt to the dynamic capital requirements of companies is a key component of our partners' and Keystone's success.

