Geltor expands into hair care with the commercial launch of NuColl™, a biodesigned vegan collagen targeted for hair manageability and styling

NuColl™ is a vegan collagen offering an animal-free alternative to traditional animal-derived collagens for global hair care applications

Demonstrated product benefits include significant improvement in hair smoothness, curl definition, split end mending, frizz, and volume control

Suitable for all hair types, best performance for textured hair

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with shifting consumer sentiments and the growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, Geltor, the leader in biodesigned proteins, introduces NuColl™, a new vegan alternative to animal-derived collagen for global hair care applications.

NuColl is a new vegan collagen for hair care, made with fermentation, offering a sustainable and animal-free alternative to conventional collagens, ideal for hair styling and manageability, suitable for all hair types.

Designed by Geltor for hair styling and manageability, NuColl™ improves hair smoothness, frizz and volume control, curl definition, and split end mending. Evaluated and studied across a variety of hair types, NuColl™ is considered suitable for all hair types, providing best performance on textured hair. Odorless and colorless, NuColl™ is easy to formulate in a range of hair applications and formats.

NuColl™ is manufactured using a proprietary precision fermentation process with consciously sourced, plant-based inputs. Compared to traditional marine collagen, NuColl™ delivers superior purity, quality, and consistency, with a traceable and transparent supply chain. Geltor offers commercial-scale volumes in powder form to reliably meet the demand of beauty and personal care customers of all sizes on global basis.

Biodesigned in California, USA, NuColl™ is certified Vegan, Cruelty Free, Halal, and non-GMO, as well as certified readily Biodegradable and USDA BioPreferred. NuColl™ meets strict clean beauty standards. For more information about NuColl™ and to request a sample, visit www.geltor.com/nucoll.

About Geltor

Geltor is the biodesign company behind the world's most advanced specialty protein ingredients. Through its ingredient technologies, Geltor offers best-in-class innovation that is uniquely able to respond to changing customer needs at unprecedented speed, precision, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.geltor.com.

