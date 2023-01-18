Pacific Western Bank names Alan DeTata EVP, HOA Services

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank announced the appointment of Alan DeTata as EVP, HOA Services where he will be responsible for overseeing strategic direction and day to day operations. Pacific Western Bank has had a presence in the HOA Services space for many years, but increased its commitment to this sector in 2021 with its acquisition of a robust HOA portfolio, digital platform and services team. With the addition of Mr. DeTata's expertise to their leadership team, the bank is planning to further enhance its capabilities and digital platform while expanding overall product and service offerings to management companies and community associations nationwide.



Mr. DeTata was most recently affiliated with CIT, a division of First Citizen's Bank where he served as President, Community Association Bank. For over 12 years he led and managed a robust team of professionals in all aspects of HOA account management, loan originations, accounts receivables and asset management. Mr. DeTata has been part of the HOA industry for over 22 years and has been affiliated with multiple successful banks over the course of his career.



"We are committed to enhancing our offerings and expanding our footprint in the HOA Services business," said Paul Taylor, President and CEO. "I am confident that Alan's proven track record of success in this space and commitment to innovation that benefits the HOA Services industry will serve our current and future clients well today and in the future," he concluded.



Mr. DeTata is on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Phoenix area. In his free time he is an avid golfer and enjoys spending time with his family.

About Pacific Western Bank

Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $41 billion in assets. The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide. Pacific Western Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Pacific Western Bank