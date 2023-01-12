Ask the Doctor
V2X Announces $25 Million Prepayment on its Second Lien Term Loan

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, announced that on December 30, 2022, the company made a $25 million prepayment on its $185 million Second Lien Term Loan.

"We are pleased to announce the $25 million prepayment of our Second Lien Term Loan, which demonstrates our commitment to lowering interest expense and increasing returns to shareholders," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to see opportunities to further improve the company's cost of capital and drive additional interest expense savings."

ABOUT V2X
V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment, as they tackle the most complex challenges with agility, grit and dedication.

